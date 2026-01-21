New Report Reveals Stagnation in Global Social Progress

Rankings- 2026 Global Social Progress Index

Social Progress Index data shows that quality of life has stalled globally since 2021 with little prospect for a recovery under populist & authoritarian leaders

The leaders at the World Economic Forum need to face up to the scale of this crisis. Economic growth is not enough on its own. We need a formula for economic growth with sustainable social progress.” — Michael Green, CEO, Social Progress Imperative

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the 2026 Global Social Progress Index , the World is at a turning point as decades of slow and steady progress has ended and, since 2021, the World has entered a new era of stagnation in quality of life. The report, published by the Social Progress Imperative , a US-based non-profit, shows that the slowdown covers almost every region, including the United States and China.The 2026 Global Social Progress Index ("the Index") ranks 171 countries’ social performance since 2011 based on 57 social and environmental outcome indicators. The findings highlight that though the world has recovered economically from the COVID crisis, social progress has not. The stagnation in global social progress has been driven by declining rights but has now spilled into deteriorating performance on safety, environmental quality and health.The cost of the new populist authoritarian politicsRights and Voice, which is one of 12 components of the Social Progress Index, shows a 6 point decline since 2011 and a 1.9 point decline since 2021. Scores have also fallen on press freedom and academic freedom and acceptance of gays and lesbians. Nicaragua, El Salvador, Hungary, Turkey, India and Russia are all among the countries to have shown the biggest decline in rights, where authoritarian leaders hold sway. But the slowdown in social progress since 2021 is also driven by declines in Health, Safety and Environmental Quality. The rate of improvement has also slowed for Water and Sanitation, Housing and Information and Communications.-The United States is one of only 8 countries that has shown a decline in social progress over the last 15 years. It now ranks 32nd in the world, behind Poland & Lithuania. America’s standing in the world has declined since 2011 on every component. The European Union overtook the U.S. in 2019 and is now 3 points ahead.-The U.S., Canada and the UK are among the world’s 10 least improved countries since 2011.- China’s has stalled since 2021 with declining scores on Safety, Basic Education, Health and Freedom and Choice.- India’s social progress improvement has slowed, gaining just 1.53 points since 2021. Gains in education and health are being offset in part by losses in rights and environmental quality.CEO of the Social Progress Imperative, Michael Green, noted:“We have got used to the world making slow but steady progress since the end of the Cold War. That era could be coming to an end. Under populist and authoritarian leaders, more countries are turning away from rights and inclusive development. Looking to the future, aid cuts and disruptions to global trade that make it harder for developing countries to finance their development suggest that this negative trend will accelerate through rising undernourishment and preventable deaths from infectious diseases.”There is hope from countries that have turned away from authoritarian populism. Brazil has shown significant improvement since the end of Jair Bolsonaro’s term as president, becoming a Tier 2 country for the first time this year and the leading country in the BRICS group. Poland has made strong gains since the defeat of the Law and Justice government and overtook the United States for the first time.- Norway ranks #1 (91.73) and 5 of the top 6 countries are Nordic. Germany (11th) leads the G7.- Ireland, ranked 8th, is the top English-speaking country, ahead of Australia (13th) and the United Kingdom (18th). New Zealand (19th) and Canada (22nd) slip into the second tier of social progress.-Two Asian countries are in the top tier: Japan (14th) and Singapore (15th).- Chile (36th), Uruguay (37th) & Costa Rica (39th) lead in Latin America.- Mauritius (56th) leads in Africa. South Africa ranks 91st, Nigeria 137th & Ethiopia 151st.- Russia has fallen behind China (73rd) to 77th in the world, behind Ukraine (65th).- Central Asia and the Caucasus have emerged as the fastest-improving region since 2011.- Europe has seen the largest improvement in Environmental Quality. South Asia has declined since 2011.-50 countries declined in social progress in the last year & 36 showed a significant improvement.The Social Progress Imperative is pioneering the use of social and environmental data to support decision-makers in prioritizing equitable & inclusive growth.

