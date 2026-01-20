Investments in Text Reminders Bring State Courts Big Gains

Each year, courts hear more than 16 million criminal cases and about 38 million traffic cases, with people missing anywhere from 12% to 53% of court hearings, depending on the type of charge and the location. Those absences are largely unintentional, research shows—and reminding people that they have an upcoming court hearing, with simple, well-designed text message reminders, can significantly and cost-effectively reduce missed appearances, leading to better outcomes for all involved.

