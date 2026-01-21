Kiteworks Launches Channel First Training and Certification Program for Global Partner Network

AI-powered training platform & private LLM assistant equip partners to capture billions in private data exchange market opportunities across DSPM and others

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kiteworks, which empowers organizations to effectively manage risk in every send, share, receive, and use of private data, today announced the launch of its Channel First Training and Certification Program—a comprehensive enablement initiative designed to equip distributors, resellers, managed service providers (MSPs), managed security service providers (MSSPs), Global System Integrators, and other channel partners with the expertise needed to deliver services supporting market opportunities around private data exchange.The program debuts with two certification tracks available immediately through the Kiteworks Partner Portal. Training module development leveraged AI video technology to accelerate time to market and create highly engaging sessions, featuring modules ranging from two to 10 minutes delivered by Sophia Stevenson, the latest addition to the Kiteworks Stevenson AI Bot family. Partner representatives use self-learning modules that verify their knowledge as they advance toward certification. Partner representatives progress through self-learning modules to advance quickly and easily toward certification.Upon completion, partners receive a Training Certificate that can be posted automatically to their LinkedIn profiles—providing immediate professional credibility and visibility to prospects seeking qualified Kiteworks partners with expertise in the Kiteworks platform.“Organizations are spending billions to solve data security and compliance challenges, and they need trusted advisors who understand both the technology and the regulatory landscape," said David Byrnes, VP of Global Channels, Kiteworks. "Our Channel First Training and Certification Program equips partners to capture these opportunities across our unified platform—covering high-demand areas like CMMC 2.0 compliance and AI data security. Partners also gain access to Natalie Stevenson, our AI-powered sales assistant that helps identify and close deals faster. With training completed and LinkedIn-ready credentials, partners can become certified quickly and start generating significant recurring revenue."Massive Market Opportunity in Private Data ExchangeNew research underscores why channel partners are aligning with Kiteworks and its Private Data Network (PDN). The company's Data Security and Compliance Risk: 2026 Forecast Report , combined with recent market analysis, reveals billions in addressable opportunity across the private data exchange landscape.- The DSPM market is projected to surge from $1.5 billion in 2025 to between $10 billion and $34 billion by 2033, with three-quarters of organizations planning adoption by mid-2026.- CMMC 2.0 compliance presents immediate opportunity as approximately 80,000 companies need Level 2 certification—yet over half remain unprepared—driving a market expected to reach $3.77 billion by 2033.- AI data security demand is accelerating as incidents surged 56.4% in a single year, with shadow AI breaches carrying a $670,000 cost premium.- Secure data forms offer near-term revenue as 88% of organizations experienced form-related security incidents, with 71% planning infrastructure upgrades within six months and 83% allocating $100,000 or more annually to form security.These four categories represent just a portion of the private data exchange market. Additional opportunities span secure email, managed file transfer, secure file sharing, API security, AI data gateway protection, secure data forms, and regulatory compliance across healthcare, financial services, government, legal, and other highly regulated industries.Why Partners Need Certification NowThe Channel First Training and Certification Program prepares partners to address these market opportunities with confidence. Certified partners gain deep expertise in Kiteworks' unified platform approach, which consolidates secure file sharing, email protection, managed file transfer, API security, AI data governance, and secure data forms with enterprise-grade governance and compliance controls.The streamlined training experience delivers immediate, measurable benefits. Industry research shows that properly enabled partners generate three to five times more revenue than unsupported partners, with structured onboarding reducing average activation time from six months to just 35 days. Other tangible benefits include:- Sell more effectively by articulating Kiteworks' value proposition with authority- Close deals faster by confidently addressing prospect questions about compliance, security architecture, and integration capabilities- Deliver implementations more efficiently by understanding platform capabilities from the outset- Generate more revenue by positioning the full breadth of Kiteworks solutions against the expanding private data exchange market—from DSPM and CMMC 2.0 to AI governance, secure data forms, managed file transfer, secure email, and beyond- Accelerate time to value—and their own revenue growth—since faster customer deployments lead to quicker expansion opportunities, including additional license sales and cross-sell of complementary Kiteworks solutionsThe Kiteworks Partner Portal also features Natalie Stevenson, another member of the Kiteworks Stevenson AI Bot family, that serves as a private LLM assistant purpose-built to support partner success. Partners can leverage Natalie to ask questions about Kiteworks processes and technologies, generate prospect and customer emails, create content for solution briefs and marketing assets, and receive real-time answers to questions that arise during sales conversations—accelerating their ability to engage prospects across private data exchange opportunities.The Channel First Training and Certification Program supports Kiteworks' tiered partner structure, with certification requirements scaling across Silver, Gold, and Platinum levels. For more on the Kiteworks Channel First Partner Program and Channel Training and Certification Program, visit the Kiteworks Partner Portal About KiteworksKiteworks' mission is to empower organizations to effectively manage risk in every send, share, receive, and use of private data. The Kiteworks platform provides customers with a Private Data Network that delivers data governance, compliance, and protection. The platform unifies, tracks, controls, and secures sensitive data moving within, into, and out of their organization, significantly improving risk management and ensuring regulatory compliance on all private data exchanges. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Kiteworks protects over 100 million end-users and over 1,500 global enterprises and government agencies.

