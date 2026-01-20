Thomson, GA (January 20, 2026) - At the request of the Thomson Police Department, GBI agents are investigating a drive-by shooting incident in Thomson, GA. Raheem Hampton, age 17, of Thomson, GA, was shot and killed. Daquerion Howard, age 18, of Thomson, GA, was shot and injured.

Preliminary information shows that on January 17, 2026, at about 9:55 p.m., the McDuffie County Dispatch Center received a 911 call concerning a shooting on Walnut Street. Officers with the Thomson Police Department responded and located Hampton and Howard, who were both shot.

Both men were taken to an Augusta area hospital for treatment. Hampton was pronounced dead at the hospital. Howard was treated for his injuries and released from the hospital.

Hampton’s body will be taken to the GBI Crime Lab in Decatur where an autopsy will be performed.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Thomson Police Department at 706-595-2166 or the GBI Investigative Office in Thomson at 706-595-2575. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.