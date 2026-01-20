Statement from Mayor Regarding the 2026 Proposed Tax Budget

Hamilton has strong momentum. We are attracting investment, supporting small businesses, creating jobs, and building housing - and my commitment is to keep that momentum going, even in uncertain times.

The proposed 2026 tax budget reflects targeted adjustments to the staff proposal and delivers on the commitment I made to Hamiltonians: holding the line on affordability by setting a proposed increase of 4.25% - protecting the services people rely on and continuing responsible investments in our city’s infrastructure.

Residents were clear that affordability is top of mind, that core services need to be protected, that infrastructure investment must continue at a more realistic pace, and that safe neighbourhoods matter. Guided by the Budget Directive I issued in October, this budget focuses on the essentials people rely on every day - fixing roads, renewing aging infrastructure, investing in transit, and supporting community safety - while requiring the city to work smarter, find efficiencies, and ensure tax dollars are used wisely.

Hamilton is both an aging city and a growing city. This budget takes care of what we have today while planning responsibly for growth, housing, and economic opportunity. This is the first year I have put a budget number forward. Based on what I heard from Hamiltonians, the proposed budget sets a clear limit and provides Council with a strong disciplined starting point.

The budget now moves to the whole of Council for review, where they will have 30 days to review, propose amendments, deliberate and vote on amendments. I look forward to working collaboratively with my Council colleagues to deliver a balanced, responsible budget that reflects residents’ priorities and keeps Hamilton moving forward.

To deliver a hold the line budget doesn’t mean doing less. It means making disciplined, thoughtful choices — choices that meet the needs of today, while continuing to fuel Hamilton’s momentum.