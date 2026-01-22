EMUNO Therapeutics Achieves Research Milestone with Enamine's IDD Platform

Enamine's Target-Agnostic Expertise in Biology, Drug Design, and Medicinal Chemistry Advances EMUNO Therapeutics Pipeline

KYIV, UKRAINE, January 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EMUNO Therapeutics reached critical R&D milestones with remarkable efficiency in their fight against cancer supported by the competence and Integrated Drug Discovery (IDD) Platform of the CRO Enamine. EMUNO and Enamine entered a comprehensive collaboration in June 2025 to advance EMUNO’s small molecule programs in immuno-oncology aimed at achieving clinical impact for challenging malignancies.

EMUNO’s mission is to develop medicines which modulate specific immune responses in a controlled, pathway-specific approach to treat autoimmune disorders or overcome cancer immune evasion, and to enhance human health and wellbeing. The European Union supports their small molecule immune activator program with an EIC Transition Grant from the European Innovation Council. The IMMUNOCON project aims to advance the drug candidate EMT-224 towards clinical readiness to address the urgent need for effective therapies for refractory and treatment-resistant solid tumors, commonly seen in advanced/ late-stage cancer patients.

Enamine's agile IDD Platform of Computer-aided Drug Design (CADD), together with AI/ML approaches, innovative medicinal chemistry, and preclinical biology, including its capabilities in guiding structure-based drug design, fragment-based approaches as Enamine UFrag™, and Enamine's source of drug-relevant chemical space through the REAL compounds, enabled very short and effective design-make-test-analyze cycles across its research infrastructure.

Enamine’s profound knowledge of chemical space, namely with its REAL compounds, is the world’s largest collection of make-on-demand small molecules that represents a significant fraction of such synthetically accessible chemical space. Its member molecules are REadily AccessibLe through validated parallel synthesis protocols using qualified in-stock building blocks.

Enamine Germany in Frankfurt enables support of rapid lead optimization and project management. Enamine's capabilities in biology, from hit identification, lead optimization, and translating into preclinical proof-of-concept studies, are critically supported by its biology research centers in Kyiv and Wroclaw through their high-throughput screening, 𝘪𝘯 𝘷𝘪𝘵𝘳𝘰 ADME, and 𝘪𝘯 𝘷𝘪𝘷𝘰 PK/Tox, and other biological capabilities.

𝐃𝐫. 𝐄𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐚 𝐍𝐞𝐮𝐰𝐢𝐫𝐭, 𝐂𝐨-𝐟𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 & 𝐂𝐄𝐎: “𝘈𝘴 𝘢 𝘺𝘰𝘶𝘯𝘨 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘪𝘯𝘯𝘰𝘷𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘷𝘦 𝘱𝘩𝘢𝘳𝘮𝘢𝘤𝘦𝘶𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘭 𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘳𝘵 𝘶𝘱, 𝘸𝘦 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘶𝘥 𝘵𝘰 𝘤𝘰𝘭𝘭𝘢𝘣𝘰𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘦 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘌𝘯𝘢𝘮𝘪𝘯𝘦, 𝘸𝘩𝘰 𝘩𝘢𝘴 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘷𝘦𝘯 𝘵𝘰 𝘥𝘦𝘭𝘪𝘷𝘦𝘳 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘩𝘦𝘯𝘴𝘪𝘷𝘦 𝘴𝘶𝘱𝘱𝘰𝘳𝘵 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘰𝘶𝘵𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘯𝘥𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘰𝘶𝘳𝘤𝘦 𝘰𝘱𝘵𝘪𝘮𝘪𝘻𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯. 𝘌𝘯𝘢𝘮𝘪𝘯𝘦’𝘴 𝘧𝘶𝘭𝘭𝘺 𝘪𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘨𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘥 𝘱𝘭𝘢𝘵𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘰𝘱𝘵𝘪𝘮𝘪𝘻𝘦𝘥 𝘭𝘦𝘢𝘥 𝘨𝘦𝘯𝘦𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯, 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘣𝘪𝘯𝘦𝘥 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘪𝘳 𝘴𝘤𝘪𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘪𝘧𝘪𝘤 𝘳𝘪𝘨𝘰𝘳, 𝘰𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘢𝘭 𝘦𝘹𝘤𝘦𝘭𝘭𝘦𝘯𝘤𝘦, 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘦𝘹𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘴𝘪𝘷𝘦 𝘙&𝘋 𝘦𝘤𝘰𝘴𝘺𝘴𝘵𝘦𝘮, 𝘩𝘢𝘴 𝘦𝘯𝘢𝘣𝘭𝘦𝘥 𝘶𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘤𝘩 𝘤𝘳𝘪𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘭 𝘮𝘪𝘭𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘰𝘯𝘦𝘴 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘳𝘦𝘮𝘢𝘳𝘬𝘢𝘣𝘭𝘦 𝘦𝘧𝘧𝘪𝘤𝘪𝘦𝘯𝘤𝘺." 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐟. 𝐃𝐫. 𝐎𝐥𝐚𝐟 𝐆𝐫𝐨ß, 𝐂𝐨-𝐟𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 & 𝐂𝐒𝐎 𝐚𝐭 𝐄𝐌𝐔𝐍𝐎 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 added: "𝘞𝘦 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘶𝘥 𝘵𝘰 𝘸𝘰𝘳𝘬 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘴𝘶𝘤𝘩 𝘢 𝘵𝘳𝘶𝘴𝘵𝘦𝘥 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘪𝘯𝘯𝘰𝘷𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘷𝘦 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘯𝘦𝘳 𝘥𝘳𝘪𝘷𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘭 𝘪𝘮𝘱𝘢𝘤𝘵 𝘪𝘯 𝘥𝘳𝘶𝘨 𝘥𝘪𝘴𝘤𝘰𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘺."

𝐒𝐯𝐞𝐧 𝐖𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐞𝐫, 𝐏𝐡𝐃, 𝐕𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩𝐬 𝐚𝐭 𝐄𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞: "𝘞𝘦 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘩𝘰𝘯𝘰𝘳𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘰 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘶𝘦 𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘤𝘰𝘭𝘭𝘢𝘣𝘰𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘌𝘔𝘜𝘕𝘖 𝘪𝘯 2026 𝘣𝘺 𝘥𝘰𝘷𝘦𝘵𝘢𝘪𝘭𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘌𝘯𝘢𝘮𝘪𝘯𝘦'𝘴 𝘐𝘋𝘋 𝘗𝘭𝘢𝘵𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘌𝘔𝘜𝘕𝘖'𝘴 𝘥𝘳𝘶𝘨 𝘥𝘪𝘴𝘤𝘰𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘺 𝘪𝘯𝘧𝘳𝘢𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘶𝘤𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘦. 𝘞𝘦 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘩𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘭𝘺 𝘪𝘮𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘴𝘦𝘥 𝘣𝘺 𝘌𝘔𝘜𝘕𝘖'𝘴 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘧𝘰𝘶𝘯𝘥 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘱𝘦𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘤𝘦 𝘪𝘯 𝘪𝘮𝘮𝘶𝘯𝘰-𝘰𝘯𝘤𝘰𝘭𝘰𝘨𝘺 𝘣𝘢𝘴𝘦𝘥 𝘰𝘯 𝘨𝘳𝘰𝘶𝘯𝘥-𝘣𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘬𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘴𝘤𝘪𝘦𝘯𝘤𝘦, 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘪𝘳 𝘵𝘦𝘢𝘮'𝘴 𝘦𝘢𝘴𝘦 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘧𝘦𝘴𝘴𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘢𝘭 𝘢𝘵𝘵𝘪𝘵𝘶𝘥𝘦 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘸𝘰𝘳𝘬𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘰𝘨𝘦𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳, 𝘢𝘭𝘸𝘢𝘺𝘴 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘯𝘦𝘦𝘥𝘴 𝘰𝘧 𝘱𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘴 𝘪𝘯 𝘮𝘪𝘯𝘥." 𝐃𝐫. 𝐈𝐯𝐚𝐧 𝐊𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐯, 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐨𝐟 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐚𝐭 𝐄𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐆𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐲 added: "𝘐𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘪𝘯𝘴𝘱𝘪𝘳𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘤𝘰𝘭𝘭𝘢𝘣𝘰𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯, 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘫𝘰𝘪𝘯𝘵 𝘌𝘔𝘜𝘕𝘖 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘌𝘯𝘢𝘮𝘪𝘯𝘦 𝘵𝘦𝘢𝘮 𝘸𝘢𝘴 𝘢𝘣𝘭𝘦 𝘵𝘰 𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘣𝘭𝘪𝘴𝘩 𝘢 𝘩𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘭𝘺 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘥𝘶𝘤𝘵𝘪𝘷𝘦 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘤𝘰𝘴𝘵-𝘦𝘧𝘧𝘦𝘤𝘵𝘪𝘷𝘦 𝘩𝘪𝘵-𝘵𝘰-𝘭𝘦𝘢𝘥 𝘰𝘱𝘵𝘪𝘮𝘪𝘻𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘴𝘩𝘰𝘳𝘵 𝘋𝘔𝘛𝘈 𝘤𝘺𝘤𝘭𝘦𝘴. 𝘛𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘪𝘴 𝘢𝘯 𝘦𝘹𝘤𝘦𝘭𝘭𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘦𝘹𝘢𝘮𝘱𝘭𝘦 𝘰𝘧 𝘢 𝘴𝘦𝘢𝘮𝘭𝘦𝘴𝘴 𝘉𝘪𝘰𝘵𝘦𝘤𝘩-𝘊𝘙𝘖 𝘤𝘰𝘭𝘭𝘢𝘣𝘰𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯. 𝘞𝘦 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘩𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘭𝘺 𝘮𝘰𝘵𝘪𝘷𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘰 𝘱𝘶𝘴𝘩 𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘸𝘢𝘳𝘥 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘧𝘶𝘳𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘢𝘮𝘣𝘪𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘶𝘴 𝘨𝘰𝘢𝘭𝘴 𝘵𝘰𝘨𝘦𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳."



Company Summaries:

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐄𝐌𝐔𝐍𝐎 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐆𝐦𝐛𝐇

EMUNO Therapeutics, a spin-off from the University Medical Centre Freiburg founded in 2024, develops new drugs to control immunity, treat diseases, and enhance human health and wellbeing. EMUNO designs and applies superior identification and optimization strategies tailored for each individual target to create therapeutics that promote or dampen specific immune responses. The company is run by a highly motivated team who combines in-depth experience in immunology, science, pharma and business. We are all passionate to improve patients' lives by controlling immunity. In 2025, EMUNO received a highly prestigious EIC Transition Grant from the European Innovation Council for the preclinical development of their drug candidate EMT-224.

For more information, please visit: www.emuno.com/

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐄𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞

Enamine is the leading provider of chemical compounds and a scientifically driven, integrated discovery Contract Research Organisation for integrated discovery with unique partnering opportunities in exploring new chemical space. The company combines access to the in-house produced screening compounds (4.5 million in stock) and building blocks (350,000 in stock) with a comprehensive platform of integrated discovery services in bioinformatics, biology, and chemistry to advance and accelerate the efforts in drug discovery.

For more information, please visit: www.enamine.net/



Contact Information

𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐄𝐌𝐔𝐍𝐎 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐆𝐦𝐛𝐇:

Dr. Emilia Neuwirt

Co-founder & CEO

Email: emilia.neuwirt@emuno.com

𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐄𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞:

Oleksii Gavrylenko

Director of Marketing

Email: o.gavrylenko@enamine.net

