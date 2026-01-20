Strive Workspaces Celebrates 1 Year in Boulder with a Vibrant Workspace Community

Strive Boulder, located at 1495 Canyon Blvd, Boulder CO

Strive Workspaces celebrates the one-year anniversary of Strive Boulder, marking a year of growth, community-building, and exceptional workspace experiences.

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Strive Workspaces is proud to celebrate the one-year anniversary of Strive Boulder , located at 1495 Canyon Blvd, marking a year of growth, community-building, and exceptional workspace experiences. Since assuming management of the building, Strive has maintained over 75% occupancy throughout the entire year, reflecting the space’s value, convenience, and dedication to serving Boulder professionals.Nestled in one of Boulder’s most desirable neighborhoods, Strive Boulder offers an ideal blend of productivity and lifestyle. Its location places members steps away from Pearl Street, vibrant shopping and dining, and the city’s rich culture; all framed by the stunning natural backdrop that makes Boulder unlike anywhere else. Whether taking a midday walk on nearby trails or meeting a client downtown, members benefit from a workspace that connects them to the best of both business and Boulder living.Strive Boulder is built for those who want a polished, professional environment without sacrificing comfort or connection. The space features:- Sleek private offices- Professional conference rooms- Flexible coworking memberships- A welcoming communal kitchen - perfect for enjoying lunch or gathering during our monthly member breakfastsEvery detail is designed with both productivity and warmth in mind, making Strive Boulder a place where members feel supported, focused, and at home.Beyond its amenities, Strive Boulder has grown into a true community. Members love that it’s not just a workspace; it’s a place where relationships form, businesses grow, and people feel genuinely connected. The combination of professionalism, convenience, and heartfelt hospitality is what keeps members with Strive longer.As Strive Boulder marks its one-year milestone, professionals seeking private offices, coworking, or meeting space are encouraged to explore membership opportunities with a FREE week-long coworking pass at Strive Boulder. Use code FREEWEEK to claim your pass. Tours and workspace inquiries are now available for those interested in joining this dynamic new community.Strive Workspaces is supported by Flex Workspace Solutions (FWS) , a full-service coworking advisory and management firm that partners with asset owners to activate vacant space and optimize flexible work environments through hands-on strategy, design, and operations.

