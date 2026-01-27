Downtown Denver’s Rooftop1630 Wins Best of Zola 2026

Beautiful wedding at Downtown Denver Venue, Rooftop1630 Wedding Reception set-up at Rooftop1630

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rooftop1630 by Strive Workspaces , Denver’s premier indoor-outdoor rooftop event space, is proud to announce it has been named a Best of Zola 2026 award winner. This national recognition celebrates the venues that are most loved and trusted by couples and event hosts alike, and Rooftop1630 continues to stand out for its unforgettable setting, versatile design, and exceptional event experience.Perched above downtown Denver, Rooftop1630 has hosted a wide range of celebrations over the past year, including weddings, receptions, fundraisers, corporate events, bachelorette parties, and private celebrations of all kinds. Each event reflects the venue’s signature blend of modern elegance, flexibility, and top-tier service.For weddings and receptions, Rooftop1630 offers a breathtaking backdrop of the downtown Denver skyline, abundant natural sunlight, and a seamless flow between the indoor and outdoor space. Couples and guests enjoy the best of both worlds: an open-air rooftop atmosphere paired with a sleek interior space, connected by a built-in bar that keeps the celebration going well into the night. The rooftop bar creates the perfect setting for unforgettable after-parties and golden-hour moments.For corporate events, fundraisers, and personal celebrations, Rooftop1630 delivers a space that is beautiful, sleek, and spacious. The venue’s experienced staff is known for being highly communicative, professional, and attentive, ensuring every event runs smoothly from planning through execution.A key part of Rooftop1630’s success is its strong relationships with trusted local vendors. The venue regularly collaborates with talented photographers for weddings, skilled bartenders for all types of celebrations, and a wide range of other creative professionals including DJs, mixologists, live musicians, dancers, acrobats, and more. Whatever the vision, Rooftop1630 has the connections, experience, and top talent to bring it to life.Winning the Best of Zola 2026 award reinforces what guests and hosts already know: Rooftop1630 is more than just a venue, it’s a team dedicated to creating standout events in one of Denver’s most beautiful spots.To learn more about Rooftop1630 or to book your next event, visit rooftop1630.com or contact the events team to schedule a private tour and start planning your experience.Strive Workspaces is supported by Flex Workspace Solutions (FWS) , a full-service coworking advisory and management firm that partners with asset owners to activate vacant space and optimize flexible work environments through hands-on strategy, design, and operations.

