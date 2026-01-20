Cambridge Man Charged with Sex Trafficking

BOSTON – A Cambridge man has been arrested on state charges and a federal complaint has issued, charging him with forcing a woman to engage in commercial sex throughout multiple states including Massachusetts, Florida, South Carolina, Tennessee, New Jersey, Connecticut and Maine.

