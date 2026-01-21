InSync Analytics Launches Unified MCP with Granular Estimates, Actuals, and Guidance for AI-Driven Fundamental Workflows

Supercharge your AI Agents and Applications with InSync's Industry-Leading MCP: 160+ Financial Data Series including Advanced Valuation Metrics

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- InSync Analytics, an AI-native fundamental data and model provider , announced the launch of its groundbreaking LLM-agnostic MCP (Model Context Protocol) server today. InSync MCP features best-in-class speed and transforms how AI powers and analyzes fundamental structured and unstructured data filtering through thousands of filings and documents. InSync’s MCP-compatible financial database represents a ground-up rebuild of its entire data infrastructure to be AI-native. The platform now features direct structural links connecting every Actual metric to its corresponding Consensus Estimate and management Guidance—the three pillars required for accurate financial modeling.InSync's fundamental dataset delivers the industry's most comprehensive KPI coverage—delivering more datapoints via its Web App, Excel Add-in, APIs and now MCP Server than any other provider. The platform's intuitive proprietary taxonomy simplifies mapping and querying across Actuals, Estimates, and Guidance at scale, enabling AI agents to perform complex fundamental analysis within minutes. By combining structured data with curated unstructured content, InSync brings data intelligence engineered for seamless LLM integration into investment workflows."Direct access to authoritative, structured data via MCP grounds AI responses in verified information, reducing hallucinations and enabling more reliable, nuanced analysis. For example, the platform automatically prioritizes Adjusted (Non-GAAP) metrics for accurate analysis, with seamless fallback to Reported (GAAP) metrics when adjusted data is unavailable,” stated a buyside analyst who beta tested InSync MCP.InSync’s industry leading MCP-ready database delivers over 160 data series across 14 interconnected structured and unstructured datasets, enabling integrated fundamental and quantitative analysis that fragmented platforms cannot match. The platform's two-mode architecture cuts token usage by up to 73% and reduces API costs by loading only necessary tools. Smart query optimization retrieves data in milliseconds, making enterprise-scale financial AI economically viable. The InSync MCP server supports integrations with Claude, ChatGPT, Gemini, VS Code, and Cursor, backed by OAuth 2.1 authentication for secure connections.The BottomlineInSync MCP delivers the most powerful analytical tool at a fraction of the token cost. Combined with InSync's unified data foundation of Actuals, Estimates, and Guidance, Smart Query Optimization ensures investment manager's AI agents spend time on what matters: producing deep, accurate, actionable insights at speed.About InSyncInSync Analytics is an AI-native fundamental data, pre-built models, and outsourced analyst solutions provider, pioneering the integration of structured Actuals, Estimates, and Guidance data with additional indicators ranging from macro-trends to commodities. InSync's fundamental dataset delivers the industry's most comprehensive KPI coverage – delivering more datapoints than any other provider via its Web App, Excel Add-in, APIs and now MCP Server. The company’s MCP-ready database represents the most comprehensive offering in the market, delivering enterprise-scale financial AI solutions and workflows that are economically viable for the first time.

InSync Unified MCP with Granular Estimates, Actuals, and Guidance

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.