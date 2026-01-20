Oregon State Fire Marshal urges home fire safety during Community Risk Reduction Week

Every 30 minutes, a fire agency in Oregon responds to a fire—an alarming reality that claimed 57 lives in 2025. To help prevent these tragedies, Oregon recognizes January 19-25, 2026, as Community Risk Reduction Week.

The Oregon State Fire Marshal urges everyone living in and visiting the state to take action for home fire safety.

“Our firefighters work hard every day to protect your family, even before emergencies happen,” said Mariana Ruiz-Temple, state fire marshal. “When you practice fire safety at home, you’re helping them keep your community safe.”

Community Risk Reduction Week is a nationwide effort to reduce risks in local communities to prevent emergencies. The Oregon State Fire Marshal reminds the public that everyone has a role in reducing risk, especially at home.

In Oregon, the top three causes of home fires are cooking, home heating, and electrical issues. There are simple steps that every Oregonian can take to prevent home fires:

Stay in the kitchen while cooking. Unattended cooking is the leading cause of kitchen fires. If you must leave the room, turn off the burner. Use a timer to remind yourself that you are cooking.

Have heating equipment and chimneys cleaned and inspected annually. Furnaces, wood stoves, and chimneys should be serviced annually by qualified professionals. Use space heaters with automatic shutoffs and keep them on a flat surface at least three feet from anything that can burn.

Use electrical equipment safely. Don’t overload electrical outlets or power strips. Plug major appliances like heaters, stoves, and refrigerators directly into wall outlets, not into an extension cord or power strip.

Test smoke alarms every month. Press the test button every month to ensure each alarm is working. You should have smoke alarms outside each bedroom and on every level of your home. Even if they seem to be working, replace smoke alarms every 10 years or according to the manufacturer.

Create and practice a home fire escape plan. Know two ways out of every room and practice your home fire escape plan with all household members, including children and older adults.

“Preventing a fire is always better than responding to one,” Ruiz-Temple added. “These actions take only minutes, but they can prevent a tragedy from happening.”

Governor Tina Kotek proclaimed January 19-25, 2026, Community Risk Reduction Week in Oregon.

Follow the Oregon State Fire Marshal on social media for tips you can share with friends and neighbors.