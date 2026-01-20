Digital Interview AI Launches on Kickstarter to Help Candidates Practice Real Interviews Before It Counts

New AI-powered platform introduces real-time, interactive interview simulations designed to help candidates prepare for real hiring conversations.

Interviews remain one of the most decisive moments in a career, yet most people never get realistic practice. We built Digital Interview AI to change that.” — Manny Castro- Founder

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Digital Interview AI today announced the launch of its Kickstarter campaign, introducing an AI-powered interview readiness platform designed to help candidates and employees prepare for real interviews, promotions, and career-defining moments.Unlike traditional interview preparation tools, Digital Interview AI allows users to practice interactive interview scenarios with AI interviewers tailored to specific roles, industries, and seniority levels. After each session, users receive structured feedback, performance scoring, and actionable recommendations designed to improve clarity, confidence, and interview performance.Interview sessions are conducted as live, back-and-forth conversations, similar to a video interview, where AI interviewers respond in real time, introduce follow-up questions, and challenge candidates based on their answers. This approach reflects the pacing, depth, and unpredictability of real interviews, helping users experience authentic interview dynamics before facing real-world situations.The platform supports real-time, interactive interview simulations with AI personas designed to reflect realistic professional communication styles and decision-making expectations commonly encountered in hiring conversations.The platform launches with two offerings:• A consumer version for individuals preparing for job interviews, career transitions, and promotions.• An enterprise version for companies, universities, and nonprofits focused on workforce readiness, internal mobility, and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiatives.Digital Interview AI is designed for global access, allowing users to practice interviews anytime and from anywhere. The platform supports multiple interview formats and a diverse set of AI interviewer personas that reflect different professional styles and communication approaches across industries.“Interviews remain one of the most decisive moments in a person’s career, yet most people are expected to perform without ever practicing realistically,” said founder Manny Castro. “Digital Interview AI exists to make interview readiness accessible, scalable, and practical, before the stakes are real.”The Kickstarter campaign is now live, offering early access tiers and limited founding supporter packages.

AI Interview practice that feels like the real thing

