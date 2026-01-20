2025 North Dakota Financial Report Released

The North Dakota Office of Management and Budget (OMB) has published the state’s 2025 Annual Comprehensive Financial Report (ACFR), detailing financial activity for the fiscal year spanning July 1, 2024, through June 30, 2025.

The ACFR serves as the state’s official record of revenues, expenditures, assets and liabilities and provides a detailed look at North Dakota’s overall financial condition. Compiled using data from all state agencies and institutions of higher education, the report is prepared in accordance with Governmental Accounting Standards Board (GASB) requirements to ensure consistency, accuracy and transparency.

“The ACFR gives citizens and policymakers a clear, reliable picture of how public resources were managed over the past year,” said OMB Director Joe Morrissette. “This report reflects the hard work of the OMB ACFR team and fiscal staff across state government, underscoring North Dakota’s ongoing commitment to responsible financial management.”

The 2025 ACFR shows continued financial strength for North Dakota. The state’s net position increased by 9.5% during the fiscal year, while the general fund balance rose by 11.6% compared to the prior year.

“By pairing comprehensive reporting with tools like real-time financial dashboards, we strive to make financial information clear, accessible and meaningful for all North Dakotans,” Morrissette said. “We are dedicated to producing a document that meets the highest standards of financial reporting.”

North Dakota’s financial reporting efforts continue to receive national recognition. In 2025, the state earned the highest score in the nonpartisan Truth in Accounting Financial State of the States report, receiving a ranking of #1 out of the 50 states, and an “A” grade for its financial condition. The state has also been awarded the Government Finance Officers Association’s Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for its 2024 ACFR, marking 34 consecutive years of this distinction.

The 2025 ACFR is now available on the OMB website, providing a transparent and detailed account of North Dakota’s financial activities and position for the fiscal year.