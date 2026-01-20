Picklo Homes Brings Smart Home Innovation to Custom Builds Smart Home Integration Touch Panel Installation Smart Home Integration Theater Smart Home Integration Bathroom Luxury Custom Home In Houston

Houston custom home builder Picklo Homes introduces integrated smart home features designed to enhance comfort, security, and everyday living.

Smart home technology should feel intuitive, not complicated.” — Nick Picklo, Vice President

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Picklo Homes, a Houston-based custom home builder, today announced the expansion of its smart home innovation offerings across all new custom builds . The company now integrates modern smart home technology into the design and construction process, giving homeowners greater control, convenience, and efficiency from day one. As demand grows for connected living spaces, Picklo Homes’ smart home approach ensures new homes are built to meet today’s lifestyle expectations and tomorrow’s needs.Smart Technology Built Into Every Custom HomeSmart technology is no longer a luxury; it’s an expectation for today’s homeowners. Picklo Homes designs every custom home with integrated smart home technology, giving homeowners advanced control over lighting, climate, security, and entertainment systems from day one. These smart home systems are thoughtfully planned to enhance comfort, efficiency, and everyday living without adding complexity.By installing smart technology during construction, rather than as an afterthought, Picklo Homes ensures seamless system integration, clean design lines, and reliable performance. This approach allows all connected devices to work together smoothly, creating a fully functional connected home environment.“Smart home technology should feel intuitive, not complicated.” said Nick, Vice President of Picklo Homes.Features Designed for Comfort, Security, and EfficiencyPicklo Homes includes a comprehensive suite of smart home features designed to support modern lifestyles, energy efficiency, and peace of mind. These smart technology solutions can be managed through mobile apps, voice control, or centralized smart home hubs, whether homeowners are at home or away.Smart features offered by Picklo Homes include:- Smart door locks with remote access and monitoring- Voice-controlled smart lighting systems- Smart thermostats for precise climate control- Security cameras and video doorbells- Fully integrated smart home security systems- Automated garage door openers- Whole-home audio and entertainment systems- Energy monitoring systems for improved efficiency- Personalized automation scenes for daily routines- Voice assistants and centralized smart home hubsTogether, these intelligent home technologies help homeowners reduce energy use, increase security, and simplify daily tasks, all while maintaining a clean, modern aesthetic.A Smarter Approach to Custom BuildingBy integrating smart technology into custom builds, Picklo Homes continues to raise the standard for modern home construction. The company’s commitment to craftsmanship, personalization, and innovation ensures homeowners receive a home that is both thoughtfully designed and technologically advanced.About Picklo HomesPicklo Homes is a North Houston-based custom home builder specializing in high-quality, thoughtfully designed residences. The company offers full-service custom home construction, blending craftsmanship, modern design, and innovative building solutions. Picklo Homes is committed to creating homes that reflect each client’s vision while delivering lasting value and comfort. With a focus on personalization, quality, and smart living, Picklo Homes builds homes designed for how people live today and tomorrow.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.