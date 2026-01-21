Shipwell Debuts New, AI-Powered Shipment Tracking and Logistics Assistant

Shipwell's Track & Trace AI Worker autonomously addresses most common causes of tracking failures, while the In-App Assistant serves as an on-demand logistics expert to answer questions about your data.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shipwell, a leader in AI-integrated transportation management solutions, today announced the official release of its Track & Trace AI Worker and In-App AI Assistant. Following a successful beta program, both AI-powered tools are now accessible to all customers, delivering autonomous shipment monitoring and intelligent logistics support that transforms how supply chain teams operate.One Setup, Zero MicromanagingMany automation tools force customers into a specific workflow. In the case of Shipwell's AI Worker and AI Assistant, authorized users configure both tools through AI Studio to match their operational preferences.The Track & Trace AI Worker addresses the most common causes of tracking failures: incorrect BOL or PRO numbers, mobile app tracking issues, missed pickups and deliveries, and gaps across mutli-modal shipments. Upon setup, organizations specify which carriers to monitor, communication frequency, outreach methods, and approval workflows. Built on Shipwell's SOC 2compliant platform, the worker monitors shipments around the clock with enterprise-grade security, detects tracking gaps, and coordinates with carriers before issues escalate. When problems arise, it takes action according to configured preferences—automatically updating data, requesting approval, or simply notifying the team."The ROI was immediate – the Track and Trace AI Worker is already handling about 98% of the tracking updates we used to do manually," said Jeremy Forster, Senior Director of Supply Chain at Airlite Plastics. "We've practically eliminated an hour a day of sending out carrier emails and uncovering delivery details for invoicing.”For the In-App AI Assistant, teams can personalize the name, avatar, and welcome message to align with their brand. Once configured, the assistant serves as an on-demand logistics expert within the platform, using natural language processing to answer questions, create shipments, filter dashboard views, schedule dock appointments, and guide users through processes in real time. Like all Shipwell functions, users can only perform actions aligned with their existing Shipwell permissions.Intelligence That Scales OperationsOperating around the clock, both AI tools work continuously to eliminate manual bottlenecks. Together, they reclaim up to 70% of manual tracking time, cut track and trace email management by up to 90%, and enable teams to scale capacity without adding headcount. By removing constant interruptions from routine tasks, logistics coordinators can focus on exception management, carrier performance analysis, and building stronger customer relationships."Our AI suite is designed not just to automate, but to anticipate, learn, and elevate every aspect of our customers' operations," said Greg Price, CEO and Co-Founder of Shipwell. "This release marks a milestone in making advanced AI accessible to logistics teams of any size. We're committed to continuous innovation that keeps our customers ahead of supply chain complexity."Learn MoreShipwell’s AI solutions are available to customers with an active Shipwell subscription. For a demo or to activate AI Workers, contact your Shipwell Customer Success Manager or visit shipwell.com

