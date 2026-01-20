Gen. Bert Mizusawa to Run for US Senate in Virginia

Campaign will focus on national security and supporting our citizens

MCLEAN, VA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Retired Major General Bert Mizusawa has filed to run for the United States Senate in Virginia to take on career politician Mark Warner. Mizusawa will seek the Republican Party nomination.A graduate of West Point, Harvard Law School and the Harvard Kennedy School, Mizusawa was a Harvard MacArthur Fellow in International Security and served as a national security advisor to President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign. He last served as the Senior Advisor to the CIA Director.Mizusawa attended Virginia public schools and graduated first in his class at West Point. He was an Airborne Ranger in the Army’s most elite paratroop battalion in Europe, was awarded an exceedingly rare Silver Star during the Cold War for his combat leadership in the Korean DMZ, and commanded the only Combined Joint Interagency Task Force in Afghanistan.“The world is becoming more dangerous. Protecting our nation is too important to leave to the hands of career politicians who have never experienced the bloody sacrifices necessary to keep our country safe. I am running to protect America and refocus Virginia on being a leader in the security of our nation,” said Gen. Mizusawa.Mizusawa comes from a family of grateful immigrants who served and sacrificed defending our country and allies. He was the first in his family to attend college. He is married to Amy Shafer Mizusawa, the daughter of a career diplomat and CIA officer. They share seven adult children and four grandchildren.The Republican Primary will be held in June of this year.Authorized by Bert for Senate References and images of military service or rank are for identification purposes only and do not imply Department of War endorsement of any political candidate or campaign# # #

