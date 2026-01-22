Infinitesima Metron3D

Infinitesima completes Series B investment round led by Maverick Silicon; appoints industry veteran, Oreste Donzella, to Board of Directors

ABINGDON, OXFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Infinitesima , a UK-based pioneer of advanced process control solutions for the semiconductor industry, today announced the close of a Series B investment round led by Maverick Silicon with participation from several leading strategic investors across the semiconductor industry.This funding marks an important transition for the company—from early technology validation to scaled deployment—building on the strong foundations laid by Infinitesima’s existing investors, whose long-standing support has enabled the company to reach this pivotal stage. The new capital will accelerate the expansion of Infinitesima’s process control solutions for critical front-end and advanced packaging applications, including hybrid wafer bonding, High-NA EUV lithography, and emerging device architectures such as C-FET transistors, all of which are essential to sustaining Moore’s Law.Commenting on the investment, Andrew Dixon, who is stepping down as Chairman of Infinitesima, said, “We welcome our new investors to the Infinitesima family. Their support, alongside that of our existing and highly supportive shareholders, represents a strong endorsement of the company’s technology, strategy, and team. We are deeply grateful to our early investors for getting us to this point and excited about what lies ahead as we enter this next phase of growth.”“We are delighted to have the support of Maverick Silicon, whose strong network in the semiconductor sector and long-term perspective align closely with our vision,” said CEO, Peter Jenkins.As the semiconductor industry faces increasing demands from artificial intelligence and energy-efficient computing, continued process scaling has become more complex and more critical than ever.“Scaling now requires true 3D process control at atomic scale,” said Andy Humphris, CTO of Infinitesima. “We are enabling this by delivering revolutionary high-speed, ground-truth 3D surface metrology with atomic resolution—capabilities that are increasingly essential for next-generation devices.” “Existing e-beam and optical process control solutions are reaching their limits,” said Kenneth Safar, Managing Director at Maverick Silicon. “Infinitesima’s unique technology that combines the resolution and 3D capability of AFM together with the speed of optical techniques is truly revolutionary. The company addresses some of the most critical steps in next-generation semiconductor manufacturing and we are excited to support them as they continue to innovate.”Infinitesima also announced that Oreste Donzella, former EVP and Chief Strategy Officer at KLA, has joined the Board of Directors.“We are thrilled to welcome Oreste and to benefit from his extensive experience,” said Safar. “His deep understanding of customer process control challenges and his strategic leadership will be invaluable as Infinitesima scales.”“I am really impressed by the team and what they have developed,” said Donzella. “I’m delighted to be working with Peter, Andy, and the board to help Infinitesima address a critical and growing gap in metrology capability.”About InfinitesimaInfinitesima Limited is a UK-based pioneer in advanced metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry. The company has developed an innovative technology combining the 3-dimensional surface detection capability of atomic force microscopy, with high-speed laser activation, and the accuracy of interferometry, the RPM™ (Rapid Probe Microscope), protected by an extensive patent portfolio.Semiconductor manufacturers increasingly require higher resolution 3D metrology solutions to control next generation processes that cannot be addressed by current optical and electron beam techniques. Infinitesima has introduced a high-speed metrology system, Metron3D, featuring the company’s patented RPM™ technology, to address the growing customer need for in-line sub-nanometer* 3D process control.* 1 nanometer (nm) is 10-9 of a meter (a single silicon atom is ~0.2 nm in diameter).About Maverick SiliconMaverick Silicon is an investment adviser focused on private semiconductor growth companies and related opportunities. This includes a focus on companies designing or producing chips, hardware, software or processes that accelerate or enable the performance of the broader infrastructure stack underlying artificial intelligence. Maverick Silicon is a division of Maverick Capital, a global $10B asset manager.For more information, visit www.mavericksilicon.com About Oreste DonzellaOreste Donzella is a semiconductor industry veteran with over three decades of experience in semiconductor manufacturing and capital equipment.Oreste is currently senior advisor at KLA, imec, KronosAI, UNISERS and AlixPartners, and serves as a director on the board of Aion Silicon and Synergie CAD group.At KLA, Oreste served most recently as Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer. Prior to this role, Oreste had roles as Executive Vice President, managing the Electronics, Packaging and Component (EPC) business group and as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of KLA.In 2020, Oreste was awarded with VLSI Semiconductor All Star for “charting KLA’s path into new markets related to More than Moore semiconductor technologies”Prior to joining KLA in 1999, he spent almost seven years at Texas Instruments and Micron Technology, holding engineering and management positions in the process integration and yield enhancement departments.He holds a master’s degree in electrical engineering from the University La Sapienza in Rome, Italy.Contact: info@infinitesima.com

