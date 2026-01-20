Stikwood Expands Its Architectural Wood Wall Portfolio

Stikwood’s expanded product portfolio brings architectural wood wall solutions to both residential and commercial spaces.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stikwood , a leader in real wood wall coverings, today announced the continued expansion of its product catalog to include premium architectural wall finishes designed for modern residential and commercial environments. Known for its accessible peel-and-stick wood planks, Stikwood has evolved its offerings to meet growing demand for elevated materials that deliver visual impact, acoustic performance, and design flexibility beyond traditional DIY applications.As interior design trends increasingly emphasize texture, natural materials, and sound-conscious spaces, Stikwood’s expanded portfolio reflects a broader vision for how wood can shape interiors. The brand now offers a comprehensive range of wall solutions, from approachable DIY accent walls to acoustical slat panels and artisan-crafted wood mosaics suited for professional installation and specification.“Designers and homeowners alike are looking for more than just surface-level upgrades—they want materials that create warmth, intention, and experience,” said Jerry McCall, CEO of Stikwood. “Our expanded product lineup allows us to serve a wider range of projects while staying true to our roots in real wood craftsmanship and thoughtful design.”The expanded catalog includes: Slatwood , a premium acoustic slat wall and ceiling slat panel that pairs modern wood veneer with sound-dampening felt, engineered for both residential and commercial spaces where form and function intersect.Woodwöl, an artisan-inspired collection of real wood mosaic tiles that adds depth, movement, and handcrafted character to statement walls and ceilings.Fanwall, a customizable wood wall solution designed for branded, commercial, and experiential environments, including sports, hospitality, and entertainment spaces.Stikwood’s core peel-and-stick collections, which continue to offer an easy, design-forward entry point for DIYers seeking real wood texture without renovation.Together, these collections position Stikwood as a comprehensive provider of architectural wood wall solutions—supporting projects ranging from single-room transformations to large-scale commercial installations.This evolution reflects Stikwood’s commitment to adapting alongside the design industry, offering materials that align with contemporary aesthetics while maintaining sustainability, craftsmanship, and versatility at their core.For more information about Stikwood’s full product portfolio, visit www.stikwood.com About StikwoodFounded with a mission to make real wood design accessible, Stikwood creates thoughtfully designed wall and ceiling solutions that bring warmth, texture, and natural beauty to interior spaces. From DIY-friendly peel-and-stick planks to premium architectural and acoustic systems, Stikwood serves homeowners, designers, and commercial partners seeking elevated wood design without compromise.

