LeTip International Unveils LeTip Local Connect

LeTip solidifying its position as a pioneer in business networking by releasing LeTip Local Connect as a way to showcase their membership.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the founding pioneers of the professional networking industry, LeTip International remains at the forefront, not in following trends, but in creating them. LeTip is beginning to take trusted referrals and relationship-based networking to the next level through the introduction of LeTip Local Connect Founded in 1978, LeTip International has been serving small business owners and decision makers for over four decades through accountability, consistency, and genuine relationship-building. LeTip Local Connect represents the latest step in pursuing this mission of increasing LeTip members’ exposure while maintaining the purity of a referral based business building platform.LeTip Local Connect is where the community can search for and access trusted professionals in the local area who are involved in LeTip chapters. Contrary to paid subscription websites or "pay to play" directories, LeTip Local Connect is not an advertising site. In other words, businesses do not pay to be listed or promoted on the site. Each and every listing on the site is for a professional who has earned their spot through involvement and reputation within the chapters."LeTip has, from the very beginning, been focused on what actually works for business owners and key decision makers," said Summer Middleton, President & CEO of LeTip International. "We build products that are not only ‘modern’ but also ‘useful and based in real relationships.’"Developed specifically for LeTip members only, LeTip Local Connect bridges the gap between LeTip local chapters and the communities that contain them. It gives consumers a direct link to trusted businesses within a geographic area.The major advantages offered by LeTip Local Connect include:• Greater online exposure for small business owners• A local business directory that is built on trust• Referral tracking that retains business within the LeTip system• Greater sense of community affiliation, as there will be local chapter organizationsLeTip Local Connect can be easily integrated into LeTip’s existing online tool of LeTip Wired to form a new and innovative professional networking platform that retains the personal element that is inherent to LeTip."Being a pioneer means being able to grow while not losing sight of where you came from," Middleton continued. "LeTip Local Connect allows our members to stay ‘visible and connected’ to their communities, all while maintaining that level of trust.”LeTip Local Connect is officially launched.HistoryLeTip International is the oldest professional business networking organization operating within North America. LeTip functions by providing an effective form of business networking with an emphasis on relationship based networking, as well as high levels of accountability and referrals. It primarily targets owners of small businesses and decision makers who are looking to grow their companies.

