Medical Compression Gets a Makeover — Comfort and Style Without Compromise

People shouldn’t have to choose between medical support and feeling comfortable—or confident—about what they wear. We make compression easier to wear and better for skin—without compromise.” — Michelle Moran, Founder/CEO

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For millions of Americans, compression garments are prescribed to support circulation and help manage swelling associated with conditions such as venous disease, diabetes, and post-surgical recovery. Yet despite their clinical role, compression socks have long been associated with discomfort, skin irritation, and limited usability—factors that often affect long-term adherence.A woman-founded medical company is addressing that gap.Skineez has introduced EZ Comfort Reversible, an FDA-cleared, medical-grade compression sock designed to combine therapeutic compression with continuous skin hydration and a reversible, dual-color design. The product reflects a broader effort to rethink how medical garments function in everyday life.The concept emerged from a design challenge more commonly associated with consumer apparel than healthcare: how to improve comfort and usability without compromising clinical performance.Traditional compression socks are often difficult to put on and remove and may exacerbate skin dryness or irritation during extended wear. Skineezgarments are engineered with integrated skin-hydrating technology and a seamless construction intended to reduce friction and support fragile or compromised skin, particularly for individuals who rely on compression daily.In addition to comfort considerations, the reversible design allows a single garment to serve multiple use settings—such as work, travel, or home—without requiring multiple pairs. While not a clinical requirement, usability factors like this can influence whether patients consistently wear prescribed compression.The launch comes amid increasing attention to healthcare affordability and product efficiency. By consolidating functionality into a single FDA-cleared garment, Skineezaims to reduce the need for multiple compression purchases while maintaining therapeutic intent.All Skineezproducts are FDA-cleared, manufactured in the United States, and eligible for Medicare reimbursement. The company focuses on compression solutions designed for extended wear and real-world use.As more care shifts from clinical settings into the home—and as patients are expected to manage chronic conditions independently—manufacturers are under pressure to design medical products that integrate more naturally into daily life. Skineezpositions its latest launch as part of that broader evolution.About SKINEEZSKINEEZis a woman-owned, U.S.-based life sciences company specializing in FDA-cleared, medical-grade compression garments designed to support comfort, adherence, and everyday usability. Its products combine therapeutic compression with skin-supporting textile technologies for extended wear.For more information, visit myskineez.com

