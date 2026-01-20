Full Customization From Concept to Stage: Smartstage Delivers Tailored Cheetos Solution for Unique Event Requirements

Cheetos Chapel - Las Vegas Popup event built on Smartstage portable modular staging hardware Cheetos brings to life special Pop-Up event structure in the heart of Las Vegas atop Smartstage event gear Cheetos and Smartstage help bring to life Cheetos popup production with custom truss design elements Smartstage - Las Vegas Stage and Staging Rentals

When off-the-shelf isn’t enough, Smartstage’s in-house CAD and manufacturing teams built exactly what the show teams envisioned and demanded.

Because we oversee manufacturing in-house right here near the Las Vegas Strip, we can respond to creative challenges with real engineering. Las Vegas requires options, not just a catalog of products.” — Austyn Montgomery, Designer at Smartstage

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For the Cheetos “Raises the Stakes” brand experience, Smartstage’s design and fabrication teams engineered a vibrant, one-of-a-kind activation platform capable of supporting live performance elements, product displays, and audience interaction. The structure was modeled and built entirely at Smartstage’s local Las Vegas headquarters and warehouse facility, blending creative spectacle with rigorous engineering standards.Smartstage’s ability to modify and create custom components gave producers freedom without sacrificing safety or efficiency in order to achieve one-of-a-kind branded event staging. All of the teams that helped the event come to life were centralized under one roof at the Las Vegas headquarters."Custom design has been part of our process since day one,” said Austyn Montgomery, Designer at Smartstage. “Because we oversee manufacturing in-house right here near the Las Vegas Strip, we can respond to creative challenges with real engineering… not improvisation. We specialize in both off-the-shelf warehoused inventory and custom stage builds. Las Vegas requires options, not just a catalog of products.”From branded activations like Cheetos’ "Raises the Stakes" to theatrical builds and immersive exhibits, Smartstage continues to turn complex ideas into reliable, tangible structures and creative staging solutions built for live performance. For more information on Smartstage’s custom staging solutions, visit https://www.smartstage.com/feeling-the-love-cheetos-raises-the-stakes-atop- smartstage-gearAbout Smartstage: Smartstage is a Las Vegas-based manufacturer and rental partner for portable modular stages, straight and curved box truss systems, ADA access ramps, revolving stages / vehicle turntables, and specialized or custom event hardware. For over five decades, Smartstage has defined reliability in live event staging through design, manufacturing, and on-site expertise trusted by global brands and local crews alike.

