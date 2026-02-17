Built for Legacy Venues, Smartstage Applies Hard-Won Experience to Historic and Complex Installation: The Russian Circus

Smartstage gives The Russian Circus (The Moscow State Circus) a steady and reliable platform Smartstage and The Russian Circus (The Moscow State Circus) wow audiences across America Smartstage - Las Vegas Stage and Staging Rentals

Smartstage’s institutional knowledge turns logistical challenge into smooth, efficient build.

Some venues teach you things that can’t be learned from drawings. That’s the kind of wisdom that keeps crews safe, audiences wow’d, and shows on schedule. Las Vegas is our home...” — Ian Banning, CEO at Smartstage

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Russian Circus production required staging precision inside a historic venue with narrow corridors, limited rigging points, and strict safety requirements. Smartstage ’s decades of experience made it all possible and under budget. By combining modern modular equipment with time-tested installation methods, the team executed the build without delays or rework.Each Smartstage project benefits from lessons learned over thousands of shows, ensuring efficiency even in difficult spaces. These stage setup solutions are the result of early innovation and over 50 years of first-hand experience, knowledge, and wisdom.“Some venues teach you things that can’t be learned from drawings,” said Ian Banning, CEO at Smartstage. “That’s the kind of wisdom that keeps crews safe, audiences wow’d, and shows on schedule. You need this level of event experience and care for flawless stage installation. Las Vegas is our home, but our products and services are proven globally.”From modern arenas to legacy theaters, Smartstage continues to apply the historic venue staging knowledge earned through fifty years of live event service. For more information on Smartstage’s legacy venue expertise, visit https://www.smartstage.com/smartstage-case-study-russian-circus About Smartstage: Smartstage is a Las Vegas-based manufacturer and rental partner for portable modular stages, straight and curved box truss systems, ADA access ramps, revolving stages / vehicle turntables, and specialized or custom event hardware. For over five decades, Smartstage has defined reliability in live event staging through design, manufacturing, and on-site expertise trusted by global brands and local crews alike.

