Fasoo Eliminates Print Security Blind Spots with OCR-Based Detection for Image-Based Documents

BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fasoo, the leader in data-centric security, today announced a major update to Fasoo Smart Print (FSP) that extends sensitive data detection to image files and image-based PDFs.

With the release of Fasoo Smart Print v4.4, organizations can now identify and control sensitive information even when documents are printed from images or scanned files, closing a long-standing blind spot in print security.

“Printed documents often fall outside modern security visibility, particularly when sensitive data is embedded in scanned or image-based files,” said Ron Arden, EVP, CTO & COO of Fasoo. “This release brings image-based printouts back into governance, allowing organizations to apply the same level of detection, control, and auditability they expect across their data environment.”

Traditionally, print security solutions relied on text-based analysis, making it difficult to detect sensitive information when documents were printed as images or image-based PDFs. As a result, highly sensitive data, including personal information, financial records, and proprietary designs, could bypass detection and be exposed through printed materials.

Fasoo Smart Print v4.4 addresses this challenge by applying OCR technology to extract text from image-based documents, enabling consistent sensitive data detection across all printouts.

Beyond enhanced detection, the update strengthens visibility and auditability across the entire print lifecycle. Security teams can now review OCR-based detection directly alongside print history, correlate print activity with detected sensitive content, and monitor detection statistics through centralized dashboards. This unified view allows organizations to better understand print-related risks and respond more effectively to potential incidents.

Fasoo Smart Print continues to deliver comprehensive print security capabilities, including context-aware print control, dynamic watermarking, detailed print activity logging, and complete audit trails. By extending these controls to image-based printouts, the solution ensures that security policies remain consistently enforced, whether sensitive data is printed as text, scanned documents, or image-based files.

The enhanced capabilities are particularly valuable for industries where image-based documents are common, such as healthcare, finance, manufacturing, and the public sector, where regulatory compliance and audit readiness are critical.

For more information, visit https://en.fasoo.com/strategies/print-security/.

About Fasoo:

Fasoo provides unstructured data security, privacy, and enterprise content platforms that securely protect, control, trace, analyze, and share critical business information while enhancing productivity. Fasoo’s continuous focus on customer innovation and creativity provides market-leading solutions to the challenges faced by organizations of all sizes and industries. For more information, visit https://en.fasoo.com/.

