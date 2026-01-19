Polish Game Developer Ice Code Games Receives Publisher Approval for First Development Milestone of Nightmare Frontier

Ice Code Games

Warsaw-based Ice Code Games confirms first development milestone for Nightmare Frontier approved by Slitherine; project fully funded and progressing on schedule

Ice Code Games (XNCO:ICECODE XNCO:ICG)

We are very pleased that our cooperation with the publisher is progressing according to plan, the approval of the first milestone confirms that the project is moving in the right direction.” — Mateusz Pilski, Vice President of the Management Board of Ice Code Games

WARSAW, POLAND, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ice Code Games S.A., a Warsaw‑based game development company listed on the NewConnect alternative market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange, announced that the first development milestone of its game Nightmare Frontier has been formally approved by its international publishing partner, Slitherine Software UK Ltd. The milestone was completed in accordance with the agreed production schedule.The approval marks a key step in the ongoing development of Nightmare Frontier and confirms that the project is progressing as planned. As a result of the milestone completion, a new content update is scheduled to be released to players on the Steam platform in late January or early February 2026. The update will include features developed during the first stage of production and is expected to improve the overall quality and attractiveness of the game during its Early Access phase.Nightmare Frontier has been available in Early Access on Steam since June 16, 2025. The development model is based on the gradual implementation of new features and gameplay systems, supported by ongoing feedback from the player community.“We are very pleased that our cooperation with the publisher is progressing according to plan,” said Mateusz Pilski, Vice President of the Management Board of Ice Code Games S.A. “The approval of the first milestone confirms that the project is moving in the right direction. Importantly, the continued development of Nightmare Frontier is not at risk, and full financing for the next stages of production and global marketing has been secured.”Under the publishing agreement, Ice Code Games is responsible for the ongoing development and post‑launch support of the game. Slitherine Software UK Ltd., a publisher with long‑standing experience in the strategy games segment, covers the costs of completing production and marketing activities, and is responsible for global distribution of the title. This cooperation model is designed to reduce project risk and increase production predictability.Alongside its core game development operations, Ice Code Games is executing a dual‑pillar growth strategy. In addition to building its game portfolio, the Company is implementing an Adaptable BTC Treasury model aimed at diversifying capital management and strengthening long‑term financial stability through institutional‑grade digital asset solutions. Adaptable BTC Treasury is a financial reserve management strategy in which the company allocates a portion of its capital to Bitcoin while generating passive income regardless of market cycles. Unlike passive holding, this model involves actively deploying BTC through secure, institutional agreements with trusted financial partners to provide market liquidity. This allows the company to grow the value of its treasury without selling the asset, while also diversifying its balance sheet and enhancing long-term financial stability.About Ice Code Games S.A.Ice Code Games S.A. is an independent game development studio headquartered in Warsaw, Poland, and listed on the NewConnect market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange. The Company specializes in strategy, tactical, and turn‑based games and is known for titles such as Hard West 2 and Rogue Waters. Ice Code Games operates under a dual business model focused on game development and a long‑term Adaptable BTC Treasury strategy.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.