Wahoo Building Products Upgrades the AridDek Waterproof Deck System To Include “Quiet Step Technology”

DAHLONEGA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wahoo Building Products is proud to announce an exciting new enhancement to its flagship AridDek® Waterproof Deck System : Quiet Step Technology. This upgrade reduces the noise often associated with walking on aluminum decking, offering a more comfortable and quiet outdoor experience for residential, marine, and multifamily spaces."Many potential customers have concerns about the noises an aluminum deck makes when you walk on it, so we have updated AridDek with quiet step technology to drastically reduce the sounds typically associated with interlocking aluminum decking," said Kyle Graf, Business Development Manager of Wahoo Building Products. “We are excited to make this improvement to the AridDek system in our never-ending quest to be the best aluminum decking supplier in the industry.”The innovative tongue-and-groove design of the AridDek system creates a seamless, watertight surface with an integrated hidden gutter system, and with the addition of Quiet Step Technology, it’s now one of the most comfortable and low-maintenance decking solutions on the market.To learn more or to purchase AridDek with Quiet Step Technology, visit: www.wahoobuildingproducts.com/quiet-step Wahoo Building Products is a leading manufacturer of aluminum deck drainage systems, aluminum decking boards, aluminum railing, and prefabricated balcony solutions. Engineered for durability, ease of installation, and resistance to natural elements, Wahoo’s products are trusted by architects, builders, and developers nationwide for residential, marine, and multifamily applications.

