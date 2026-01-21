Soft Pull Solutions Background & Income Checks Soft Pull Solutions Consumer Credit Checks Soft Pull Solutions

Soft Pull Solutions, a leader in secure and compliant credit inquiry solutions, today proudly announces that it has achieved the EI3PA certification

BAKERSFIELD, CA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Soft Pull Solutions Achieves Prestigious EI3PA Certification Demonstrates Unwavering Commitment to Data Security, Consumer Protection, and Regulatory ComplianceSoft Pull Solutions, a leader in secure and compliant credit inquiry solutions, today proudly announces that it has achieved the EI3PA certification — one of the most rigorous and respected security assessments in the credit information industry. This accomplishment underscores Soft Pull Solutions’ commitment to the highest standards of data privacy, information security, and regulatory compliance, reinforcing trust with clients, partners, and consumers.EI3PA is a comprehensive framework developed to ensure that third-party organizations handling consumer credit data implement stringent security controls and risk management practices. Based on the globally recognized Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) and tailored for credit data environments, EI3PA requires organizations to demonstrate robust technical safeguards and organizational controls designed to protect sensitive consumer information.“Security and integrity are foundational to everything we do at Soft Pull Solutions,” said Brad Pendleton, Technical Director at Soft Pull Solutions. “Achieving EI3PA certification reflects our ongoing investment in best-in-class security practices. It reinforces our promise to safeguard consumer information while providing clients with reliable, compliant access to credit data.”Meeting Stringent Security StandardsEI3PA certification involves a comprehensive assessment of technical controls, security policies, and operational processes to verify compliance with requirements. The assessment examines multiple facets of information security, including:• Secure network architecture to protect access to consumer credit data.• Data protection and encryption for stored and transmitted credit data.• Vulnerability management and monitoring, including regular scans and penetration testing.• Access control and authentication safeguards to ensure only authorized personnel can view sensitive data.• Formal information security policies that govern ongoing compliance and risk management.These requirements are not optional; they form part of contractual obligations for entities accessing or processing credit data, making EI3PA certification a critical differentiator in the industry.Reinforcing Regulatory Compliance and Consumer TrustIn addition to its internal security benefits, EI3PA aligns closely with key legal frameworks such as the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA) and the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act (GLB), both of which mandate safeguards to protect consumer financial information. Required access security criteria echo these legislative mandates by calling for rigorous access control measures, confidentiality of credentials, and proactive protection against unauthorized access or disclosure.By achieving EI3PA certification, Soft Pull Solutions strengthens its compliance posture under these regulations, demonstrating to clients and regulators alike that it operates within the most exacting standards of data protection.Benefits of EI3PA Certification for Clients and PartnersSoft Pull Solutions’ EI3PA certification offers clear advantages to its clients and ecosystem:• Enhanced Data Security: Organizations working with Soft Pull Solutions benefit from a partner whose systems and controls reduce the risk of data breaches and unauthorized access.• Regulatory Assurance: Certification reassures stakeholders that the company’s practices uphold FCRA, GLB, and contractual security obligations.• Operational Continuity: Enterprises can rely on a certified partner whose compliance framework supports ongoing secure operations and rapid incident response when needed.• Competitive Advantage: EI3PA compliance distinguishes Soft Pull Solutions in a marketplace increasingly focused on security and consumer privacy.Commitment to Ongoing Security ExcellenceEI3PA certification is not a one-time achievement; organizations must renew their assessment annually and maintain ongoing security activities, such as quarterly external vulnerability scans and periodic penetration testing. Soft Pull Solutions embraces this continuous improvement cycle, reinforcing its culture of vigilance against evolving cybersecurity threats.“As cyber threats become more sophisticated and consumer privacy expectations rise, maintaining certification is an ongoing journey,” added Kevin Andersen, Director of Sales. “This milestone highlights our dedication to security leadership and responsible stewardship of sensitive data.”About Soft Pull SolutionsSoft Pull Solutions provides secure, compliant credit inquiry and verification services for businesses that need real-time access to consumer credit information. With a focus on privacy, regulatory compliance, and operational excellence, the company supports clients across financial services, lending, background screening, and risk management sectors.

