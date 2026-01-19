G4U Security Ltd. Expands Full-Scale Guard Services Across Alberta, Serving Major Cities & Industries

G4U Security Ltd. – Alberta’s Trusted 24/7 Mobile Patrol Guard Services

EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- G4U Security Ltd. Expands Comprehensive Security Services Across Alberta's Urban and Remote RegionsG4U Security Ltd., a licensed and insured Alberta-based security provider, is proud to announce the strategic expansion of its full-service security offerings across major cities like Edmonton and Calgary, as well as smaller towns and remote work sites throughout the province. With a strong commitment to protection, professionalism, and rapid deployment, G4U Security is now positioned to meet the growing demand for high-quality security solutions across a wide range of sectors.Operating 24/7 and offering same-day service with no required notice, G4U Security sets itself apart by blending flexibility with readiness. The company’s trained and uniformed personnel are equipped to serve both short-term and long-term needs — including emergency response, industrial deployments, and residential coverage.🔒 A Complete Range of ServicesG4U Security Ltd. offers a broad suite of specialized services to meet the needs of residential, commercial, and industrial clients across Alberta. These include: Construction Site Security : Guarding active construction zones to prevent theft, trespassing, and vandalism. Guards conduct patrols, verify access, and maintain site logs.Mobile Patrol Services: Highly visible mobile units perform random or scheduled checks for businesses, residential complexes, parking lots, and industrial properties.Condo & Apartment Security: Professional concierge and access control officers ensure tenant safety, guest verification, and lobby supervision.Senior Home Security: Compassionate, trained officers provide security support in assisted living facilities, prioritizing resident safety and respectful care.Loss Prevention Security: Deployed in retail environments to detect theft, manage risks, and protect merchandise with both uniformed and plain-dress officers.Static Guard Services: Permanent on-site presence for corporate offices, hotels, and industrial locations requiring continuous monitoring.Event Security & Crowd Control: Guard support for corporate events, festivals, private functions, and entry point control, including bag checks and emergency coordination.Fire Watch Security: Compliance-based fire watch patrols for facilities experiencing fire alarm or suppression system failures, with real-time reporting.Building Security: Monitoring entrances and exits, managing visitor logs, and conducting internal patrols to deter unauthorized access or activity.Front Desk / Concierge Services: Professionally presented personnel provide both customer-facing service and behind-the-scenes security monitoring.Mall Security: High-visibility patrols, response to incidents, and collaboration with law enforcement when required, ensuring safe shopping environments.Commercial & Residential Security: 24/7 coverage for properties of all sizes, from large office buildings to gated communities and private residences.Oilfield Security Services: Specialized deployment to remote oilfield operations across northern Alberta and Saskatchewan, with experience in hostile environments and critical infrastructure.📍 Alberta-Wide Coverage with Rapid ResponseG4U Security is headquartered in Edmonton and services Calgary, Red Deer, Fort McMurray, Lethbridge, Grande Prairie, Medicine Hat, and surrounding towns. The company also responds to remote site requirements, including long-distance construction projects and industrial operations in northern regions.What sets G4U Security apart is their ability to deploy qualified guards on the same day, often within hours. This flexibility makes them a preferred partner for urgent or last-minute security requests — especially for construction sites, fire watches, or emergency coverage following equipment failure or incidents.💬 Trusted by Clients Across AlbertaG4U Security Ltd. is relied on by general contractors, property managers, developers, event organizers, healthcare providers, and corporate offices throughout Alberta. The company’s track record includes partnerships with both public and private sector clients.“Our mission is to provide peace of mind through reliable protection,” says Atta Mallah, Director of G4U Security Ltd. “We believe in professionalism, adaptability, and always being ready — whether it’s for a long-term project or an emergency call.”G4U Security is fully compliant with all provincial safety and licensing requirements and carries $5 million in liability insurance for the added assurance of its clients.📞 Contact InformationAtta MallahDirector – G4U Security Ltd.📍 9731 51 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB📧 support@g4usecurity.ca📞 +1 (780) 807-5502

