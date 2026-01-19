Wake the Improv Debuts an Audience-Driven Improv Comedy Experience

The show uses audience-submitted dreams and nightmares to generate live improvised performances.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Audiences in the Twin Cities are about to wake up to something wildly new. Wake the Improv , a spellbinding and laugh-out-loud interactive show, that invites audiences to step inside their own subconscious as performers transform real dreams and nightmares into fully improvised scenes, guided by the Wizard.Part comedy spectacle, part dream ritual, Wake the Improv blends fast-paced improv, surreal imagery, and magical theatrics. Each performance begins with the naming of the wizard and the magic word. Then audience members yell out dreams and nightmares from the hilarious to the haunting. These visions are then chosen at random and brought to life with the help of The Wizard, and the best twin cities improv troupes, into unexpected turns throughout the night.Show Highlights:• Real audience dreams and nightmares improvised live• The best Twin Cities Improv Troupes• Magical interventions from The Wizard• Surreal, high-energy comedy for fans of improv, fantasy, and the bizarre• A unique blend of storytelling, spontaneity, and dream logicPerformance Details:Venue: The Others Workshop CollectiveDates: February 13 and March 13th 7pmTickets: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/waketheimprov/2016906 Whether you dream of flying over the Cherry and the Spoon, lost at the State Fair, or being chased by a giant sentient Pronto Pup, Wake the Improv turns the unconscious into unforgettable comedy.Wake up, Twin Cities, your dreams are about to take the stage

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.