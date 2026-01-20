Dolphin Semiconductor Marks its First Anniversary with Major Expansion Push and Active Merge & Acquisition Strategy

Dolphin Semiconductor logo

Dolphin Semiconductor marks one year of growth, entering a scale-up phase driven by strategic expansion and M&A, supported by Jolt Capital and Vertex Growth.

Our strong growth combined with a well-defined roadmap and momentum, strengthen our position as a reliable and leading player in the semiconductor IP industry.” — Laurent Monge, CEO of Dolphin Semiconductor

MEYLAN, FRANCE, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dolphin Semiconductor marks its first anniversary with strengthened capabilities, strong commercial traction, and an active pipeline of strategic acquisition opportunities that will support a significant scale-up phase in 2026. Backed by Jolt Capital and Vertex Growth , the Company is accelerating plans to broaden its IP portfolio and expand its global footprint.Building on decades of expertise in mixed-signal IP, Dolphin Semiconductor has emerged as a trusted technology partner for global semiconductor players. Its ambition is clear: to become a leading actor in a market seeking reliable, scalable, and innovation-driven partners.Over the past year, the Company has secured new high-profile customers across automotive, consumer electronics, AI, and mobile markets while expanding its commercial footprint across Europe, North America, and Asia. Dolphin Semiconductor has also met its ambitious hiring targets, growing the R&D team to more than 110 engineers and strengthening its ability to deliver advanced analog and mixed-signal IP.Dolphin Semiconductor is actively exploring strategic M&A opportunities to expand both its technological offering and global market reach. The Company’s objectives are to (i) complete Dolphin Semiconductor’s IP offering and application coverage and (ii) expand its analog & mixed-signal expertise to deepen its coverage of targeted applications and market segments in all geographies.With the support of Jolt Capital and Vertex Growth, who both offer significant capacity to finance common growth projects with consolidated companies, Dolphin Semiconductor aims to transform into the leading one-stop shop provider of analog and mixed-signal IPs focusing on energy-efficiency.“In one year, Dolphin Semiconductor has built the foundation for its next stage of expansion” said Laurent Monge, CEO of Dolphin Semiconductor. “Our strong growth combined with a well-defined roadmap and momentum, strengthen our position as a reliable and leading player in the semiconductor IP industry.”“One year after joining our portfolio, Dolphin Semiconductor has laid a solid foundation for its next stage of growth,” said Maxime Mallet, General Partner at Jolt Capital. “With Jolt’s support, its strengthened roadmap and expanding market presence position the company to accelerate and establish itself as a leading semiconductor scale-up.”"Vertex Growth invests in companies that stand on the edge of global acceleration,” said Hock Chuan Tam, General Partner at Vertex Growth. “Dolphin Semiconductor has demonstrated, within a short period of time, its capability to deliver excellence and vision. With its strong leadership and clear growth trajectory, we are proud to support the acceleration of its next phase of expansion through consolidation.

