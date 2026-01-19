Committee Cliff Notes: Weekly Preview – Week of January 19, 2026
Budget
On Wednesday, January 21, the Committee on the Budget will hold a full committee hearing called "Reverse the Curse: Skyrocketing Health Care Costs and America's Fiscal Future."
Education & Workforce
On Wednesday, January 21, the Committee on Education and Workforce will hold a full committee markup on the following legislation:
- H.R. 7082, the Fostering Learning and Excellence in Charter Schools (FLEX) Act (Mackenzie)
- H.R. 7086, the Equitable Access to School Facilities Act (Ciscomani)
- H.R. 4624, the Muhammad Ali American Boxing Revival Act (Jack)
Energy & Commerce
On Wednesday, January 21, the Committee on Energy & Commerce will hold a full committee markup on the following legislation:
- H.R. 6409, the Foreign Emissions and Nonattainment Clarification for Economic Stability (FENCES) Act (Pfluger)
- H.R. 4218, the Clean Air and Economic Advancement Reform (CLEAR) Act (Carter)
- H.R. 6387, the Fire Improvement and Reforming Exceptional Events (FIRE) Act (Evans)
- H.R. 4214, the Clean Air and Building Infrastructure Improvement Act (Allen)
- H.R. 161, the New Source Review Permitting Improvement Act (Griffith)
- H.R. 6373, the Air Permitting Improvements to Protect National Security Act (Palmer)
- H.R. 6398, the Reducing and Eliminating Duplicative Environmental Regulations (RED Tape) Act (Joyce)
- H.R. 2072, To require the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to extend the time period during which licensees are required to commence construction of certain hydropower projects (Newhouse)
- H.R. 5200, the Emergency Reporting Act (Matsui)
- H.R. 5201, the Kari’s Law Reporting Act (Matsui)
- H.R. 2076, the LuLu’s Law (Palmer)
On Thursday, January 22, the Subcommittee on the Environment will hold a hearing called "Chemicals in Commerce: Legislative Proposal to Modernize America’s Chemical Safety Law, Strengthen Critical Supply Chains, and Grow Domestic Manufacturing."
Financial Services
On Wednesday, January 21, the Committee on Financial Services will hold a full committee hearing called "Oversight of the Department of Housing and Urban Development and the Federal Housing Administration."
On Thursday, January 22, the Committee on Financial Services will hold a full committee markup on the following legislation:
- H. Res. 1007, Expressing the sense of the House of Representatives with respect to the use of artificial intelligence in the financial services and housing industries (Steil)
- H.R. 1799, the Financial Reporting Threshold Modernization Act (Loudermilk)
- H.R. 4171, the Small Entrepreneurs Empowerment and Development (SEED) Act of 2025 (Garbarino)
- H.R. 5877, the Combating Money Laundering in Cyber Crime Act of 2025 (Fitzgerald)
- H.R. 6967, the Public Company Advisory Committee Act of 2026 (Lucas)
- H.R. 7056, the Community Bank Regulatory Tailoring Act (Barr)
- H.R. 7085, To amend the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 to repeal certain disclosure requirements related to conflict minerals (Huizenga)
- H.R. 7127, the Restoring the Secondary Trading Market Act (Meuser)
- H.R. 7128, the TRIA Program Reauthorization Act of 2026 (Flood)
Foreign Affairs
On Wednesday, January 21, the Committee on Foreign Affairs will hold a full committee markup on the following legislation:
- H.R. 6875, the Artificial Intelligence Oversight of Verified Exports and Restrictions on Weaponizable Advanced Technology to Covered High-Risk Actors (AI OVERWATCH) Act (Mast)
- H.R. 6275, the China AI Power Report Act (Moylan)
- H.R. 5491, the Nelson Wells Jr. and Dawn Michelle Hunt Unjustly Detained in Communist China Act (Smith)
- H.R. 7036, the Data Driven Diplomacy Act (Huizenga)
- H.R. 7028, To require the Secretary of State to submit a notification to Congress prior to obligating funds for certain art-related purchases, and for other purposes (Burchett)
- H.R. 6411, the Preshevo Valley Discrimination Assessment Act (Self)
- H.R. 7054, To require the Secretary of State to submit to Congress a notification of certain construction projects using nonstandard designs (Issa)
- H.R. 4532, the American Cooperation with Our Neighbors Act (Stanton)
- H. Res. 515, Commemorating the 90th birthday of His Holiness the Dalai Lama on July 6, 2025, as “A Day of Compassion”, and expressing support for the human rights, religious freedom, and cultural and linguistic protection of the Tibetan people (McCaul)
- H.R. 4368, the Caribbean Basin Security Initiative Authorization Act (Espaillat)
- H.R. 3307, the Eastern Mediterranean Gateway Act (Schneider)
- H.R. 7052, the Conflict Prevention Act (Jacobs)
Homeland Security
On Wednesday, January 21, the Committee on Homeland Security will hold a full committee hearing entitled “Oversight of the Department of Homeland Security: CISA, TSA, S&T.”
On Thursday, January 22, the Subcommittee on Border Security and Enforcement will hold a hearing entitled “Smarter Borders, Safer Nation: Expanding the Use of Non-Intrusive Inspection Technology.”
House Administration
On Thursday, January 22, the Committee on House Administration will hold a full committee hearing titled “Oversight of the Government Publishing Office in a Digital-First Era.”
House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence
On Thursday, January 22, the Subcommittee on Defense Intelligence and Overhead Architecture will hold a closed hearing titled “FY 2026 Department of Defense Proposal for Cover Enhancement Authority.”
Judiciary
On Wednesday, January 21, the Subcommittee on Crime and Federal Government Surveillance will hold a hearing called "When Public Funds Are Abused: Addressing Fraud and the Theft of Taxpayer Dollars."
On Wednesday, January 21, the Subcommittee on Oversight will hold a hearing called "Embedded Threats: Foreign Ownership, Hidden Hardware, and Licensing Failures in America's Transportation System."
On Thursday, January 22, the Judiciary Committee will hold a full committee hearing called "Oversight of the Office of Special Counsel Jack Smith."
Natural Resources
On Wednesday, January 21, the Subcommittee on Federal Lands will hold an oversight hearing titled “EXPLORE America250: Celebrating One Year of the Expanding Public Lands Outdoor Recreation Experiences Act.”
On Wednesday, January 21, the Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations will hold an oversight hearing titled “America First: U.S. Leadership & National Security in International Conservation.”
On Thursday, January 22, the Committee on Natural Resources will hold a full committee markup to consider:
- H.R. 2130, the Tribal Trust Land Homeownership Act of 2025 (Johnson)
- H.R. 3073, the Shivwits Band of Paiutes Jurisdictional Clarity Act (Maloy)
- H.R. 3340, the Modernizing Access to Our Public Oceans Act (Fry)
- H.R. 4255, the Enhancing Safety for Animals Act of 2025 (Gosar)
- H.R. 4294, the Mitigation Action and Watermen Support (MAWS) Act of 2025 (Elfreth)
- H.R. 5254, the Gateway Partnership Act of 2025 (Bell)
- H.R. 5729, the North Rim Restoration Act of 2025 (Crane)
- H.R. 6365, the Wintergreen Emergency Egress Act (McGuire)
Oversight and Government Reform
On Wednesday, January 21, the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform will hold a full committee markup to consider the following:
- H.Res. _____, Recommending that the House of Representatives find William J. Clinton in Contempt of Congress for refusal to comply with a subpoena duly issued by the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform
- H.Res. _____, Recommending that the House of Representatives find Hillary R. Clinton in Contempt of Congress for refusal to comply with a subpoena duly issued by the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform.
On Thursday, January 22, the Subcommittee on Economic Growth, Energy Policy, and Regulatory Affairs will hold a hearing entitled "Housing Affordability: Saving the American Dream"
Rules
On Tuesday, January 20, the Committee on Rules will meet on the following measures:
- H.R. 6945, the Supporting Pregnant and Parenting Women and Families Act (Fischbach)
- H.R. 6359, the Pregnant Students’ Rights Act (Hinson)
- H.J. Res. 140, Providing for congressional disapproval under chapter 8 of title 5, United States Code, of the rule submitted by the Bureau of Land Management relating to Public Land Order No. 7917 for Withdrawal of Federal Lands; Cook, Lake, and Saint Louis Counties, MN (Stauber)
Science, Space, and Technology
On Thursday, January 22, the Committee on Science, Space, and Technology will hold a full committee hearing called "Assessing U.S. Leadership in Quantum Science and Technology."
Small Business
On Wednesday, January 21, the Subcommittee on Rural Development, Energy, and Supply Chains will hold a hearing titled “Empowering Rural America Through Investment in Innovation.”
On Thursday, January 22, the Committee on Small Business will hold a full committee hearing called "Local Ownership, National Brands: How Franchising is a Pathway to Entrepreneurship."
Transportation & Infrastructure
On Wednesday, January 21, the Committee on Transportation & Infrastructure will hold a full committee markup to consider the following:
- H.R. 7084, the Defending American Property Abroad Act of 2026 (Pfluger)
- H.R. 6744, the Military Air Traffic Control Transition Act (Gillen)
- H.R. 6618, the Wildfire Aerial Response Safety Act (Bynum)
- H.R. 2247, the Pilot Certificate Accessibility Act (Burchett)
- H.R. 2474, the Expanding Appalachia’s Broadband Access Act (Taylor)
Veterans Affairs
On Wednesday, January 21, the Subcommittee on Economic Opportunity will hold a legislative hearing on the following legislation:
- Discussion Draft: the CRUISE Act (Barrett)
- H.R. 982, the Warriors to Workforce Act (Van Orden)
- H.R. 2878, the Daniel J. Harvey, Jr. and Adam Lambert Improving Servicemember Transition to Reduce Veteran Suicide Act (Nunn)
- H.R. 3159, the Improving SCRA Benefit Utilization Act (McClain Delaney)
- H.R. 4105, the Veterans Energy Transition Act of 2025 (Kiggans)
- H.R. 5436, To amend title 38, United States Code, to prohibit an educational institution from withholding a transcript from an individual who pursued a course or program of education at such institution using Post-9/11 educational assistance (Mannion)
- H.R. 5634, the Veterans Flight Training Responsibility Act of 2025 (Kean)
- H.R. 7103, the Improving Emerging Tech Opportunities for Veterans Act (Hamadeh)
- Discussion Draft: To amend title 38, United States Code, to require the Secretary of Veterans Affairs to submit to Congress a quarterly report on housing loans insured, guaranteed, or under laws administered by the Secretary, and for other purposes
- Discussion Draft: the Improving Mental Health Care and Coordination for Homeless Veterans Act (Valadao)
- Discussion Draft: the Affordable Housing Guarantee Act (Miller-Meeks)
- Discussion Draft: the Veteran Housing Promise Act (Miller-Meeks)
- Discussion Draft: To amend title 38, United States Code, to eliminate the maximum authorizations of appropriations for certain benefits for homeless veterans administered by the Secretary of Veterans Affairs and to make permanent the authority of the Secretary to carry out certain programs for homeless veterans
Ways and Means
On Wednesday, January 21, the Subcommittee on Work & Welfare will hold a hearing called "Strengthening the Child Support Enforcement Program: Status, Challenges, and Opportunities for Modernization."
On Thursday, January 22, the Committee on Ways and Means will hold a full committee hearing called "Hearing with Health Insurance CEOs."
