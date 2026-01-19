Committee Cliff Notes: Weekly Preview – Week of January 19, 2026

Here’s what to watch for from House Republican committees during the week:

Budget



On Wednesday, January 21, the Committee on the Budget will hold a full committee hearing called "Reverse the Curse: Skyrocketing Health Care Costs and America's Fiscal Future."

Education & Workforce

H.R. 7082, the Fostering Learning and Excellence in Charter Schools (FLEX) Act (Mackenzie)

H.R. 7086, the Equitable Access to School Facilities Act (Ciscomani)

H.R. 4624, the Muhammad Ali American Boxing Revival Act (Jack)

Energy & Commerce

On Wednesday, January 21, the Committee on Education and Workforce will hold a full committee markup on the following legislation:On Thursday, January 22, the Subcommittee on Workforce Protections will hold a hearing called "Examining the Policies and Priorities of the Mine Safety and Health Administration."On Wednesday, January 21, the Committee on Energy & Commerce will hold a full committee markup on the following legislation:On Thursday, January 22, the Subcommittee on Health will hold a hearing called "Lowering Health Care Costs for All Americans: An Examination of Health Insurance Affordability."

On Thursday, January 22, the Subcommittee on the Environment will hold a hearing called "Chemicals in Commerce: Legislative Proposal to Modernize America’s Chemical Safety Law, Strengthen Critical Supply Chains, and Grow Domestic Manufacturing."

Financial Services

On Wednesday, January 21, the Committee on Financial Services will hold a full committee hearing called "Oversight of the Department of Housing and Urban Development and the Federal Housing Administration."

On Thursday, January 22, the Committee on Financial Services will hold a full committee markup on the following legislation:

H. Res. 1007, Expressing the sense of the House of Representatives with respect to the use of artificial intelligence in the financial services and housing industries (Steil)

H.R. 1799, the Financial Reporting Threshold Modernization Act (Loudermilk)

H.R. 4171, the Small Entrepreneurs Empowerment and Development (SEED) Act of 2025 (Garbarino)

H.R. 5877, the Combating Money Laundering in Cyber Crime Act of 2025 (Fitzgerald)

H.R. 6967, the Public Company Advisory Committee Act of 2026 (Lucas)

H.R. 7056, the Community Bank Regulatory Tailoring Act (Barr)

H.R. 7085, To amend the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 to repeal certain disclosure requirements related to conflict minerals (Huizenga)

H.R. 7127, the Restoring the Secondary Trading Market Act (Meuser)

H.R. 7128, the TRIA Program Reauthorization Act of 2026 (Flood)

Foreign Affairs

Homeland Security

On Wednesday, January 21, the Committee on Foreign Affairs will hold a full committee markup on the following legislation:On Thursday, January 22, the Africa Subcommittee will hold a hearing called "Advancing Peace in DRC and Rwanda through President Trump’s Washington Accords."On Wednesday, January 21, the Committee on Homeland Security will hold a full committee hearing entitled “Oversight of the Department of Homeland Security: CISA, TSA, S&T.”

On Thursday, January 22, the Subcommittee on Border Security and Enforcement will hold a hearing entitled “Smarter Borders, Safer Nation: Expanding the Use of Non-Intrusive Inspection Technology.”

House Administration

House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence

Judiciary

On Thursday, January 22, the Committee on House Administration will hold a full committee hearing titled “Oversight of the Government Publishing Office in a Digital-First Era.”On Thursday, January 22, the Subcommittee on Defense Intelligence and Overhead Architecture will hold a closed hearing titled “FY 2026 Department of Defense Proposal for Cover Enhancement Authority.”On Wednesday, January 21, the Subcommittee on Crime and Federal Government Surveillance will hold a hearing called "When Public Funds Are Abused: Addressing Fraud and the Theft of Taxpayer Dollars."

On Wednesday, January 21, the Subcommittee on Oversight will hold a hearing called "Embedded Threats: Foreign Ownership, Hidden Hardware, and Licensing Failures in America's Transportation System."

On Thursday, January 22, the Judiciary Committee will hold a full committee hearing called "Oversight of the Office of Special Counsel Jack Smith."

Natural Resources

On Wednesday, January 21, the Subcommittee on Federal Lands will hold an oversight hearing titled “EXPLORE America250: Celebrating One Year of the Expanding Public Lands Outdoor Recreation Experiences Act.”

On Wednesday, January 21, the Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations will hold an oversight hearing titled “America First: U.S. Leadership & National Security in International Conservation.”

On Thursday, January 22, the Committee on Natural Resources will hold a full committee markup to consider:

Oversight and Government Reform

H.Res. _____, Recommending that the House of Representatives find William J. Clinton in Contempt of Congress for refusal to comply with a subpoena duly issued by the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform

H.Res. _____, Recommending that the House of Representatives find Hillary R. Clinton in Contempt of Congress for refusal to comply with a subpoena duly issued by the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform.

On Thursday, January 22, the Subcommittee on Energy and Mineral Resources will hold an oversight hearing titled “Deep Dive: Examining the Regulatory and Statutory Barriers to Deep Sea Mining.”On Wednesday, January 21, the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform will hold a full committee markup to consider the following:On Thursday, January 22, the Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets will hold a hearing entitled "Declassified MLK Records: What They Reveal and Why They Matter."

On Thursday, January 22, the Subcommittee on Economic Growth, Energy Policy, and Regulatory Affairs will hold a hearing entitled "Housing Affordability: Saving the American Dream"

Rules

On Tuesday, January 20, the Committee on Rules will meet on the following measures:

H.R. 6945, the Supporting Pregnant and Parenting Women and Families Act (Fischbach)

H.R. 6359, the Pregnant Students’ Rights Act (Hinson)

H.J. Res. 140, Providing for congressional disapproval under chapter 8 of title 5, United States Code, of the rule submitted by the Bureau of Land Management relating to Public Land Order No. 7917 for Withdrawal of Federal Lands; Cook, Lake, and Saint Louis Counties, MN (Stauber)

Science, Space, and Technology

Small Business

On Thursday, January 22, the Committee on Science, Space, and Technology will hold a full committee hearing called "Assessing U.S. Leadership in Quantum Science and Technology."On Wednesday, January 21, the Subcommittee on Rural Development, Energy, and Supply Chains will hold a hearing titled “Empowering Rural America Through Investment in Innovation.”

On Thursday, January 22, the Committee on Small Business will hold a full committee hearing called "Local Ownership, National Brands: How Franchising is a Pathway to Entrepreneurship."

Transportation & Infrastructure

H.R. 7084, the Defending American Property Abroad Act of 2026 (Pfluger)

H.R. 6744, the Military Air Traffic Control Transition Act (Gillen)

H.R. 6618, the Wildfire Aerial Response Safety Act (Bynum)

H.R. 2247, the Pilot Certificate Accessibility Act (Burchett)

H.R. 2474, the Expanding Appalachia’s Broadband Access Act (Taylor)

Veterans Affairs

Discussion Draft: the CRUISE Act (Barrett)

H.R. 982, the Warriors to Workforce Act (Van Orden)

H.R. 2878, the Daniel J. Harvey, Jr. and Adam Lambert Improving Servicemember Transition to Reduce Veteran Suicide Act (Nunn)

H.R. 3159, the Improving SCRA Benefit Utilization Act (McClain Delaney)

H.R. 4105, the Veterans Energy Transition Act of 2025 (Kiggans)

H.R. 5436, To amend title 38, United States Code, to prohibit an educational institution from withholding a transcript from an individual who pursued a course or program of education at such institution using Post-9/11 educational assistance (Mannion)

H.R. 5634, the Veterans Flight Training Responsibility Act of 2025 (Kean)

H.R. 7103, the Improving Emerging Tech Opportunities for Veterans Act (Hamadeh)

Discussion Draft: To amend title 38, United States Code, to require the Secretary of Veterans Affairs to submit to Congress a quarterly report on housing loans insured, guaranteed, or under laws administered by the Secretary, and for other purposes

Discussion Draft: the Improving Mental Health Care and Coordination for Homeless Veterans Act (Valadao)

Discussion Draft: the Affordable Housing Guarantee Act (Miller-Meeks)

Discussion Draft: the Veteran Housing Promise Act (Miller-Meeks)

Discussion Draft: To amend title 38, United States Code, to eliminate the maximum authorizations of appropriations for certain benefits for homeless veterans administered by the Secretary of Veterans Affairs and to make permanent the authority of the Secretary to carry out certain programs for homeless veterans

Ways and Means

On Wednesday, January 21, the Committee on Transportation & Infrastructure will hold a full committee markup to consider the following:On Thursday, January 22, the Subcommittee on Economic Development, Public Buildings, and Emergency Management will hold a hearing called "Smarter Spending, Stronger Results: Reducing Duplication and Ensuring Effectiveness Through Economic Development Reforms."On Wednesday, January 21, the Subcommittee on Economic Opportunity will hold a legislative hearing on the following legislation:On Thursday, January 22, the Committee on Veterans' Affairs will hold an overnight hearing titled "Community Care Network Next Generation: One Trillion Dollars of Oversight.”On Wednesday, January 21, the Subcommittee on Work & Welfare will hold a hearing called "Strengthening the Child Support Enforcement Program: Status, Challenges, and Opportunities for Modernization."

On Thursday, January 22, the Committee on Ways and Means will hold a full committee hearing called "Hearing with Health Insurance CEOs."