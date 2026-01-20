Pulsar launches Symbion – multispectral binoculars for 24/7 use

The latest Pulsar binoculars combine 4K digital imaging, premium thermal detection, infrared night visibility, and an integrated laser rangefinder

Symbion excels at night, low-visibility and mixed-country work, stalking during dusk and dawn, fog or snow, edge transitions to woodland, mid-range predator control, and wounded-game follow-up.” — Christian Rysgaard, Hunter, rifle and shotgun instructor

MANSFIELD, TX, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pulsar introduces Symbion, a new generation of multispectral binoculars designed for hunters and professionals who demand total situational awareness in any light and any environment. Combining 4K digital imaging, premium thermal detection, infrared night visibility, and an integrated laser rangefinder, Symbion delivers unmatched clarity, precision, and confidence from daylight through complete darkness.Available in two specialized models – Symbion LRF DXT50 and Symbion LRF DXR50 – the Symbion platform allows users to choose the configuration that best fits their terrain, observation style, and hunting requirements.Clarity by Day. Confidence by Night.Field conditions are unpredictable. Shadows hide movement, dense brush conceals targets, long distances complicate identification, and twilight can erase critical detail. In these moments, missing a single detail can mean losing the opportunity altogether. Symbion gives professionals complete control of the field, in every light condition.At its core, Symbion combines two advanced optical channels in one precision-engineered binocular:- 4K digital channel delivers full-color daytime imaging, clear color performance in twilight, and high-contrast night viewing supported by a built-in infrared illuminator.- High-performance thermal channel reveals heat signatures with exceptional contrast and detection capability, regardless of light or environmental obstacles.With multispectral Picture-in-Picture modes, users can monitor digital and thermal views simultaneously, maintaining full situational awareness 24/7.An integrated laser rangefinder provides instant, precise distance measurements up to 1,500 meters, supplying the critical data needed for confident and informed decisions.Designed for professional use, Symbion features intuitive one-hand operation, a classic binocular form, and a rugged, precision-built housing engineered to perform reliably in demanding field conditions.Two Models. One Multispectral Platform.Symbion LRF DXT50 is optimized for users who prioritize image clarity, wide field of view, and detailed identification.- Premium HD 1280×1024 thermal sensor- Wide field of view for fast scanning- Ideal for forest and mixed terrain- Excellent for detecting movement in dense brush and low light- Balanced performance across day, twilight, and nightSymbion LRF DXR50 is designed for long-distance detection and identification, pairing higher magnification with a highly sensitive thermal sensor and extended operating time.- High-sensitivity 640×480 thermal sensor- Greater thermal magnification range for distant targets- Longer operating time for extended sessions- Optimized for open terrain, plains, and mountainous environments- Ideal for long-range monitoring before approachKey Features Across Both Models:- Multispectral digital and thermal imaging- 24/7 operation: day, twilight, and night- Combined Picture-in-Picture multispectral modes- 4K full-color digital sensor- Built-in focusable infrared illuminator- Integrated 1,500 m laser rangefinder- Electronic image stabilization- Photo and video recording with sound- Stream Vision 2 mobile app support- Optimized one-hand ergonomic control- Classic binocular design with modern performanceTotal Awareness. Total Control.Symbion doesn’t just reveal what’s happening in the field – it provides complete understanding of the environment. From scanning distant terrain in full daylight to detecting hidden heat signatures at twilight and in darkness, Symbion ensures every detail is visible and every decision is informed.Learn more:About PulsarPulsar is a global leader in the design and manufacture of advanced thermal and digital imaging optics for civilian use. With a strong focus on innovation, image quality, and real-world performance, Pulsar develops precision-engineered solutions for observation, hunting, wildlife management, and security applications.Combining in-house research and development with advanced manufacturing, Pulsar products are trusted by professionals worldwide for their reliability, intuitive operation, and cutting-edge technology. Pulsar is part of the Yukon Group, an international high-tech company specializing in electro-optical systems.For more information, visit pulsarvision.com.

