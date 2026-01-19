UTM Students Bridge Classroom and Community Through Innovative Industry Projects

MACAU, January 19 - Students from the Macao University of Tourism (UTM) have successfully concluded a series of hands-on industry projects, translating academic theory into tangible support for local cultural preservation and business innovation. Designed and led by Dr. Fernando Lourenço, Assistant Professor at UTM, these initiatives underscore the University’s commitment to experiential learning and community partnership.

In one project, students from the Bachelor of Science in Marketing and Brand Management programme continued their collaboration with the Macau Wu Jun Fu Yueju Opera Role Association for the second year, supporting the vibrant "Red Boat 1866" (紅船1866) Cruise Tour cultural event funded by the Macau Government Tourism Office. The students conducted cultural heritage research focused on the Red Boat legacy, A-Ma Temple Pier, Cantonese Opera, and Wing Chun martial arts. Their work culminated in proposals for event activities and souvenir designs, hands-on support during the event itself, and strategic recommendations for future editions. Mr. Lei Kin Hou, President of the Association, commended the students, stating, "We highly value their efforts and the practical application of their knowledge, which directly contributes to enriching Macao's cultural tourism landscape."

Concurrently, students from three separate courses provided comprehensive market research support to MAJO, a new local chocolate brand. Students of the Entrepreneurship course interviewed over 100 tourists to gather broad perceptions on souvenirs. Students in a Business Project course performed a detailed competitor analysis to help position the brand strategically. Furthermore, postgraduate students from the MSc in International Tourism Management conducted direct product testing, collecting feedback from over 70 tourists on MAJO's chocolate flavours, presentation, and packaging. All findings and detailed reports were delivered to the brand to guide its development.

The collective researches from these projects identified significant opportunities in Macao's souvenir market. Key insights indicate that souvenirs are primarily purchased as gifts, for memory-keeping, or for their aesthetic and cultural value. The luxury segment is driven by exceptional design, craftsmanship, and exclusivity. Importantly, the studies suggest that while Macao is renowned for food souvenirs, the market has ample room for greater creativity, innovation, and higher-end functional products.

These collaborative projects deliver a dual benefit: they provide students with irreplaceable, real-world learning that deepens their professional skills, while simultaneously fostering strong university-industry ties and providing actionable support to local associations and small businesses.