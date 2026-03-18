Voting for the “Most Popular Group” of the Macao International Parade and Photography Contest launched to encourage public participation in Macao’s cultural feasts

MACAU, March 18 - Organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym), Wynn Resorts Macau, SJM Resorts, S.A., Sands China Ltd., MGM and Galaxy Entertainment Group, the “2026 Macao International Parade” will be held on 29 March (Sunday). In order to attract the participation of residents and tourists and encourage photography enthusiasts to capture the wonderful moments of this grand event, voting for the “Most Popular Group” and a Photography Contest have been launched, aiming at creating a festive cultural atmosphere across the city.

This year’s Parade will bring together more than 10 artistic groups from countries and regions along the Maritime Silk Road hubs across Asia, Europe, and Africa, as well as nearly 50 local groups, in an estimated total of nearly 1,600 artists. In each edition of the Parade, the participating groups has always attracted much attention for their performances with unique cultural elements and creative choreography. To encourage innovation among the participating groups, this year's Parade will continue to launch the “Most Popular Group” voting activity. Access to the Parade’s official website can be made from 10am on 24 March until 5:30pm on 29 March, or by scanning the QR code on the promotional materials available along the Parade route on the day of the event, and members of the public can vote for their favourite participating group and stand a chance to win a “one round-trip economy class ticket from Macao to any destination operated by Air Macau”, sponsored by the airline. The artistic group with the most votes from the public will win the “Most Popular Group” Award. The winners of the other awards will be selected by a jury.

In addition, in order to encourage photography enthusiasts to capture the wonderful moments of this year’s Parade as well as the dynamic charm of the performers, IC will hold the “2026 Macao International Parade Photography Contest”, allowing the public to participate and support this cultural event in various ways. The contest is open to all Macao residents aged 12 or above, and the entries must be themed around this year’s Parade, showcasing diverse performances, joyous scenes, images of the participants and highlights of the event. Each participant can submit a maximum of 5 photos from 29 March to 6 April. The contest offers a Champion Award, a 1st Runner-Up Award, a 2nd Runner-Up Award and 15 Merit Awards, of which the Champion and Runner-Up Awards could not be given to the same participant, and each participant may only receive a maximum of two awards. The Photography Contest regulations can be downloaded from the Parade’s website. For enquiries, please contact Ms. Cheong through tel. no. 2845 3870 during office hours.

For more information about the activities, please visit the “Macao International Parade” website at www.icm.gov.mo/macaoparade, follow IC’s official WeChat account “IC_Art_Macao”, and the “Macao International Parade” page on Facebook.