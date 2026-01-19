AI Penetration Testing Tool HACKBOX.AI Secures First Place in HackerOne’s Q4 Rankings

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HACKBOX.AI, the flagship product of cybersecurity firm HACKBOX PTE.LTD, has achieved the top position in HackerOne’s monthly overall rankings for the fourth quarter of 2025—shortly after joining the platform. The company, which specialises in AI-driven automated penetration testing, announced the result recently, underscoring how artificial intelligence is reshaping the landscape of cybersecurity testing.HackerOne is a leading global vulnerability coordination and crowdsourcing platform that connects hundreds of thousands of security researchers worldwide, offering external security testing services to organizations across industries. Through public and private bug bounty programs, the platform helps enterprises identify and remediate security vulnerabilities. Its monthly rankings evaluate participants based on their vulnerability discovery capabilities, the quality of their reports, and overall engagement.HACKBOX.AI is built on a multi-agent collaborative architecture, designed to simulate attackers’ tactics and pathways. The system automates the entire testing lifecycle—from information gathering to vulnerability exploitation—with the goal of delivering continuous and automated security assessments.According to the company, its Q4 2025 ranking on HackerOne is based on the AI product’s performance in real-world testing environments. The results highlight the efficiency and competitiveness of AI technologies in automated penetration testing scenarios during this period.“Applying AI to penetration testing is a response to the expanding attack surface and the shortage of cybersecurity professionals,” a representative from HACKBOX PTE.LTD stated. “Gaining validation on an open platform like HackerOne provides valuable insights for our ongoing product development. We will continue to focus on improving the accuracy and coverage of AI-driven testing.”Industry analysts note that as cyber threats evolve, traditional manual testing struggles to keep pace with enterprises’ demands for speed and scale, making automation and intelligence inevitable trends. While AI-powered tools have attracted attention for their performance on crowdsourcing platforms, their ability to detect complex logical vulnerabilities, control false positives, and integrate with existing workflows remains under close observation.HACKBOX.AI’s recent performance on a third-party platform serves as a notable case study for the broader adoption of AI in penetration testing. The company says it will continue to refine the product based on ongoing testing feedback.

