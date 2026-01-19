CBAM became a crucial variable in international trade rules

MADRID, SPAIN, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- After a transition period of over two years, CBAM was officially imposed on January 1, 2026. This marks that CBAM is no longer just a climate tool within the EU, but are gradually becoming a crucial variable in international trade rules.An increasing number of international enterprises are opting to establish a compliance evidence chain through NG certification. After assessing the operational situation during the transition period, the European Commission pointed out that some importers have underreported, misreported, or even obfuscated their emission data, undermining the fairness and integrity of the system. To address this, new regulations require enhancing the traceability of emission reporting, strengthening penalties for misreporting and circumvention, and reinforcing enforcement and technical details to improve the operability and credibility of CBAM. Furthermore, industrial parks in major EU trading partners such as the United States and China have begun to undergo green upgrades in accordance with the NG evaluation framework, aiming to assist enterprises within the parks in reducing the costs of CBAM.Next Generation Certification is an evaluation system established under the EU Green Deal, aimed at enhancing the level of green and sustainable development. It forms an evaluation system through environmental compliance, carbon reduction and management, intelligent management, data security, and sustainability indicators, facilitating continuous improvement in pollution reduction and carbon reduction performance. Currently, the EU regulatory body for NG certification is the Next Sustainable Generation Committee.

