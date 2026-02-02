Experts Discuss Boston’s Housing Affordability Challenges and Potential Policy Fixes

Will Buyers Finally Win?

Real estate and mortgage experts explain how limiting corporate buyers could increase inventory, reduce competition, and give everyday homebuyers more leverage.

NEWTON, MA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As housing affordability continues to challenge buyers across the Greater Boston area, a newly released video discussion highlights how proposed federal policy changes could begin to shift market dynamics and create more flexibility for homebuyers heading into the 2026 spring season.

The video features Abdul Suberu, a Newton and Greater Boston–based real estate professional with eXp's Castles Unlimited, in conversation with Vasilis Axios, a Mortgage Loan Officer with Freehold Mortgage. Together, they explore affordability pressures in high-cost Massachusetts markets and discuss how emerging government initiatives could influence inventory, competition, and buyer leverage.

Rather than focusing solely on interest rates, the discussion centers on how structural changes — particularly those affecting housing supply and competition — may have a greater impact on affordability in markets like Boston, Newton, and Needham.

“Affordability in Greater Boston isn’t just about mortgage rates,” Suberu said. “It’s about inventory, competition, and whether buyers have room to negotiate when they make an offer.”

One of the key topics introduced in the video is a proposed federal effort to limit large institutional and corporate entities from purchasing single-family homes. Supporters of the proposal argue that reducing institutional competition could increase available inventory and ease bidding pressure for owner-occupant buyers.

In the video, Axios explains how increased inventory could gradually restore negotiation opportunities that have been largely absent in recent years.

“When competition cools, buyers may regain the ability to negotiate meaningful terms,” Axios said. “That can include seller concessions that can be applied toward tools like 2-1 interest rate buydowns, closing costs, or other incentives that improve affordability during the early years of homeownership.”

Rather than diving into technical specifics, the conversation focuses on the real-world implications of these potential changes — particularly how more inventory could translate into more options and improved buying power for everyday buyers.

“For the past few years, buyers have had to conform to seller-driven conditions,” Suberu added. “If inventory rises, we could start to see a healthier balance where buyers have choices again.”

Watch the Full Video Discussion on Youtube

This press release provides a high-level overview only. The full video offers deeper insight into how proposed policy changes, inventory shifts, and buyer-focused financing strategies — including 2-1 buydowns — could impact real buyers across Greater Boston.

Buyers, sellers, and industry professionals are encouraged to watch the full conversation to better understand what these potential changes could mean as the market moves toward the 2026 spring season.

