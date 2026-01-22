Submit Release
Addend AI Launches Prospective Study to Detect Osteoporosis from Chest X-Rays

An AI-driven study aiming to improve early osteoporosis detection using existing radiology workflows.

Our goal is to shift healthcare from reactive treatment to proactive detection while supporting radiologists with AI that fits seamlessly into existing workflows.”
— Dr Chee Chong, Clinical Director, Addend AI
ADELAIDE, SOUTH AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, January 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Addend AI is excited to announce the launch of a prospective study to detect and improve osteoporosis from standard chest x-rays.

Next Generation AI promises to proactively scan you for disease, helps you take preventative action, and leads less hospital admissions and reduced health costs for all– Addend AI Launches Proactive Healthcare Study

Addend.AI, a South Australian health-tech innovator, has launched a groundbreaking prospective study designed to transform radiology workflows and accelerate the shift to preventative healthcare. This initiative aims to proactively detect disease earlier, reduce healthcare costs, and improve patient outcomes – all while supporting radiologists rather than replacing them.

Why this matters
Healthcare systems worldwide face a cost crisis, driven by late disease detection and expensive interventions. Addend AI’s solution leverages a standard chest x-ray and proactively screens for disease - integrated seamlessly into current clinical processes, enabling radiology providers to identify disease earlier and act before it impacts lives.

Human impact
Older Australians stand to benefit most from this innovation. By identifying conditions earlier, patients can enjoy longer, healthier lives – and radiology clinics can offer enhanced services that improve care and reduce costs.

Study details
The study invites participation from:
• Radiology service providers interested in joining the trial.
• Individuals aged 50+ who have had a chest X-ray in the past two months, who can register at https://researchsurvey.flinders.edu.au/surveys/?s=8ELT47WMXRF3DJNE

A collaborative effort
Addend AI’s work is supported by leading partners including Flinders University, the Bone Health Foundation, multiple radiology practices, and the SA Department of State Development. Together, they are helping creating a model for responsible AI adoption that strengthens South Australia’s position as a global leader in healthcare innovation.

Madee Amparo
Addend AI
+61 402 906 393
