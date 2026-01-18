Israel Opens Supercomputer Access, Offering Discounted Nvidia B200 GPUs Accelerators to High-Tech Comp. and Researchers

Dror Bin, CEO, Israel Innovation Authority

1,000 Nvidia B200 accelerators will be allocated over the coming years enabling faster, more affordable training of large AI computing models in Israel

JERUSALEM, ISRAEL, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Israel Innovation Authority, as part of the National Program for AI R&D Infrastructure (Telem Program), today announced the opening requests submissions for access to Israel’s national supercomputer, serving both academia and industry in Israel to utilize advanced computing resources at a reduced cost compared to market prices.Following a competitive tender process published by the Israel Innovation Authority, Nebius was selected to establish and provide access to the computing infrastructure. The infrastructure is already live and operational, and the Innovation Authority is now launching the next major phase: opening the allocation process, enabling companies and research institutions to utilize advanced computing resources and accelerate AI development and implementation in Israel.Over the coming years, the program will allocate computing resources totaling 1,000 Nvidia B200 accelerators. The allocation will be divided such that 70% of the supply will be allocated to high-tech companies during the AI model training stage, and 30% will be allocated to research groups in basic research stages. This will provide high availability access to national-scale computing infrastructure at a reduced cost, and the allocation may be expanded in the future based on demand.Dror Bin, CEO of the Israel Innovation Authority, said: “The launch of the national supercomputer for use by industry and academia is a key step in strengthening Israel’s R&D infrastructure for artificial intelligence. Following the establishment and operation of the infrastructure, we are now enabling companies and researchers to gain direct access to advanced computing resources through the allocation of discounted accelerators. This initiative is designed to enable the development and training of large models in Israel, accelerate industrial and research innovation, and strengthen Israel’s ability to continue leading in the global technological race.”The initiative addresses growing global constraints in AI computing. Due to high worldwide demand for resources required to train large models, access to advanced GPUs is often limited by high costs and long waiting times. The program is designed to remove these barriers, enabling Israeli companies and researchers to train large models and conduct breakthrough R&D with lower costs, faster response times, and without reliance on foreign infrastructure.The program includes an efficient and flexible allocation mechanism and offers companies and academia operational certainty, availability of dedicated GPU resources, service agreements and technical support, and transparent pricing. Applications will be submitted for a minimum usage of 16 B200 accelerators for industry and 8 accelerators for academia, for periods ranging from one month to six months, with implementation beginning no earlier than the month following committee approval. If demand exceeds supply, applications will be evaluated based on the program’s criteria, including technological innovation, business potential, added value for the applicant, and the applicant’s capabilities.In the coming weeks, the Planning and Budgeting Committee (PBC) and the Israel Innovation Authority will also begin allocating accelerators to academic researchers, supporting Israel’s research community in advancing foundational AI research and enabling access to high-performance compute resources.Alongside the launch of national computing infrastructure, the Israel Innovation Authority has advanced a series of complementary initiatives over the past year under the Telem Program, aimed at strengthening Israel’s AI ecosystem and ensuring Israel’s continued competitiveness in the global AI landscape. In the data domain, a large-scale call for proposals was published and winners were selected to establish national data repositories, primarily in the fields of health and agritech, with the goal of enabling access to high-quality datasets for research, development, and AI-based innovation.At the same time, two major programs were launched to expand human capital in the field. These include a program for transitioning individuals with advanced degrees into AI-related domains, and a program for bringing AI experts from abroad, including returning Israelis, Jews, and foreign experts.In parallel, multiple calls for proposals were published for establishing regulatory sandboxes. One focuses on education and is being implemented in cooperation with the Ministry of Education, enabling Israeli technology companies to develop and test AI solutions for personalized learning within the public education system, with dedicated regulatory guidance. Another call for proposals was published together with the Ministry of Health to establish a regulatory sandbox for breakthrough AI technologies in the healthcare sector.According to the report published by the Israel Innovation Authority in collaboration with Brookdale Institute , Israeli high-tech is rapidly and broadly adopting AI both as a work tool and as part of the products and services being developed. According to a Stanford publication , Israel ranks among the world’s top five countries in establishing AI startups and in fundraising for these companies. However, we are still only at the beginning of the race, and state investment in R&D infrastructure is also required to ensure continued leadership.###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.