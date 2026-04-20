Major Ecosystem-to-Ecosystem Collaboration Launched as Germany Moves to Integrate Israeli Innovation into its AI Future

Erel Margalit, Founder and Executive Chairman of JVP (center), with leaders from Frankfurt's financial sector at the PwC Experience Center in Frankfurt Erel Margalit, Founder and Executive Chairman of JVP at Frankfurt Mayor Mike Joseph at the PwC Experience Center in Frankfurt

JVP-led delegation brings together German banks, regulators, and government with Israeli tech leaders to advance Vertical AI and cybersecurity integration

Germany has risen to the moment, taking a leadership role by prioritizing innovation when it matters most. We don’t come to a market with a single company, we bring an ecosystem.” — Erel Margalit, Founder and Executive Chairman of JVP

FRANKFURT, GERMANY, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- JVP , an international venture capital firm led by Erel Margalit, last week convened leading German financial institutions, regulators and government leaders with a delegation of leading Israeli technology companies to establish a new model for ecosystem-level collaboration between Germany and Israel. The initiative, spanning Frankfurt and Munich, is designed to accelerate the integration of vertical AI and cybersecurity into Germany’s core financial and industrial systems.This initiative reflects a structural shift from traditional to innovative, as Germany prioritizes AI and cybersecurity as core solutions. Structured across five core pillars – financial institutions, regulators, insurance companies and pension funds, government leadership, and AI innovation hubs – this engagement marks another step in bringing proven technologies directly into that process. The visit comes on the heels of the establishment of the Israel-Germany EXIST Startup Bridge, a government-backed initiative designed to strengthen collaboration between Israeli and German startups, investors, and research institutions.JVP led a delegation of eight high-growth global companies across cybersecurity, fintech, and vertical AI, including Earnix, ControlUp, and ThetaRay alongside Appdome, Morphisec, Centrical, Akeyless, and Coro. These companies are already deployed within major financial institutions and enterprises worldwide, addressing challenges that are now central to Germany’s industry growth, such as financial crime detection, cyber defense, AI-driven insurance systems, and infrastructure resilience.In Frankfurt, the delegation met with senior leadership from Germany’s largest financial institutions, including Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank, DZ Bank, and Helaba, as well as key regulatory bodies including the European Central Bank, Bundesbank, and BaFin. Engagements also included senior government officials, among them Boris Rhein and Frankfurt Mayor Mike Josef, Benedikt Kuhn, State Secretary of Hesse, alongside leading AI and cybersecurity research centers including ATHENE and Hessian.AI. The program culminated in a flagship ecosystem event at PwC’s Experience Center in Frankfurt, which brought together senior executives from Germany’s leading banks, regulators, insurers, and AI ecosystem alongside the Israeli founders.JVP also met with Bavarian State Ministry of Economics Affairs, Vice Minister, Tobias Gotthardt, in Munich and led strategic engagements across one of Europe’s leading innovation hubs, convening global corporates, investors, and Bavarian government leadership.“Germany has risen to the moment, taking a leadership role by prioritizing innovation when it matters most. We don’t come to a market with a single company, we bring an ecosystem,” said Erel Margalit, Founder and Executive Chairman of JVP. “For over three decades, we’ve built companies to operate globally from day one. We connect category-leading Israeli innovation, New York as a global financial center, and Europe as a regulatory and institutional hub. This is ecosystem-to-ecosystem collaboration, built to create real, long-term value on both sides. Germany, with its industrial depth and financial leadership, is the natural place to anchor that effort in Europe”This initiative marks the beginning of a structured, long-term collaboration. It provides access to technologies already operating at global scale and represents a significant shift in how international partnerships are being built, through coordinated, ecosystem-level collaboration designed to move quickly from alignment to implementation.Frankfurt Mayor Mike Josef: “Dear friends of JVP, if you decide to settle here in Frankfurt, the system will be able to open doors for you. We will support and help you in any way. It's a privilege to welcome you again in Frankfurt. Our city partnership with Tel Aviv-Jaffa is one of the most thriving of all corporations with 18 cities worldwide. And the ties with Tel Aviv have become, especially this time, even closer. It's a partnership based on common values, mutual trust and kind understanding.”Cornelius Riese, CEO, DZ Bank, said: “Frankfurt is not just a financial center. What makes it special is the combination of finance, the real economy, and digital infrastructure. In the 21st century, especially with AI, these three spheres are coming together, and that is what defines this ecosystem. We have a very strong and diverse financial system here, but also a deep industrial base and growing digital capabilities. That is why this region is attractive for collaboration.”Speaking at the ecosystem event at PwC’s Experience Center in Frankfurt on Thursday, Benedikt Kuhn, State Secretary of Hesse, said: “Frankfurt is the capital of capital and the biggest financial center in Europe. What we offer here is a unique ecosystem, with global banks, regulators, investors, and government all in very close proximity to one another. This is not just about choosing a location. It is about building a long-term partnership. We want to support that partnership and offer access to capital, decision-makers, and one of the most international business environments in Europe.”Marc Biller, CEO, PwC, said: “We work not only with large corporates, but also with startups and scale-ups as they grow. That includes helping them navigate compliance and scaling challenges, and also investing ourselves through our own venture activities. What makes Frankfurt attractive is the combination of strong financial institutions, a growing startup ecosystem, and access to capital and expertise in one place.”---ABOUT JVP---JVP is a globally recognized venture capital firm based in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, and New York. With a three-decade track record of building international category leaders, JVP has led some of the largest IPOs and M&A transactions to emerge from Israel and the East Coast, including CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR), recently sold to Palo Alto Network (NASDAQ: PANW) for $25B, Qlik’s $3B sale, and Cogent Communications’ (NASDAQ CCOI) $3.5B sale, and today is the leading shareholder in companies like ControlUp, Coro, Nanit, ThetaRay and many others. JVP maintains significant ownership positions in its portfolio and continues to back the next generation of disruptive technology leaders across Cybersecurity, AI, FinTech, ClimaTech, and InsurTech. In addition to transforming high-potential technologies into market-shaping enterprises, JVP operates regional innovation hubs in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, and New York that fuel both economic growth and social impact. Learn more: www.jvpvc.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.