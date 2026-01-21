Deductify Launches OE Parts Protection and Affiliate Program Nationwide

OE Parts Protection enhances vehicle repairs while the affiliate program helps insurance professionals earn recurring income nationwide.

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- After launching nationwide to help drivers eliminate deductible pain and lower auto insurance premiums, Deductify is expanding its platform with two major initiatives: OE Parts Protection and a new affiliate program designed for insurance agents, brokers, body shops, and dealerships.Deductify’s core membership pays up to $2,000 of a driver’s collision deductible while helping members lower their auto insurance premiums by 5–30% by safely raising deductibles. The expansion strengthens Deductify’s mission of restoring fairness for drivers — while creating new income opportunities for professionals across the auto and insurance industries.“Deductify was built to fix what’s broken in auto insurance,” said a Deductify spokesperson. “But we quickly realized drivers aren’t the only ones under pressure. Agents, brokers, body shops, and dealerships are all being impacted by rising costs and changing consumer behavior — and Deductify creates a way for everyone to win.”Introducing OE Parts ProtectionAs part of its nationwide expansion, Deductify now offers OE Parts Protection, an optional add-on designed to help ensure vehicles are repaired using Original Equipment (OE) parts, rather than lower-quality aftermarket alternatives often permitted under standard insurance policies.“Many drivers don’t realize their policy allows the most cost-effective parts available after an accident,” the spokesperson explained. “That can affect safety, fit, and long-term vehicle value. OE Parts Protection gives drivers and repair facilities a better option.”This enhancement aligns naturally with body shops and dealerships, allowing them to offer Deductify as a value-added solution that supports proper repairs while protecting customer trust long after the sale.Affiliate Program Helps Agents Protect Relationships in an AI-Driven MarketAlongside OE Parts Protection, Deductify is formally launching its affiliate program, designed to help insurance agents and brokers adapt to a rapidly changing marketplace.As more consumers turn to search engines, comparison tools, and AI-driven platforms to find the lowest-cost auto insurance, many agents risk losing direct control of the policy — and the recurring income that comes with it.“Search engines and AI tools are changing how people buy insurance,” said a Deductify spokesperson. “Even great agents are seeing long-time clients shop policies online. Deductify gives agents a way to stay connected to those customers, even if the policy itself moves.”Through the Deductify affiliate program:Agents and brokers can offer Deductify alongside any auto policyAffiliates earn recurring commissions on active membershipsCustomer relationships remain intact, even if insurance is purchased elsewhere“Even if a customer later finds insurance through an online platform or AI search tool, the agent still earns ongoing income through Deductify,” the spokesperson added. “That recurring commission helps protect revenue while keeping agents relevant to their client base.”Insurance professionals and auto industry partners can learn more and enroll at:A Growing Movement Across the Auto IndustryDeductify’s expansion reflects growing demand from both consumers and professionals seeking relief from rising premiums, high deductibles, and declining margins.“This isn’t about replacing insurance,” a Deductify spokesperson concluded. “It’s about complementing it — helping drivers save money, helping vehicles get repaired the right way, and helping professionals maintain trust and recurring income in a changing world.”Key Highlights of DeductifyPays up to $2,000 of a member’s collision deductibleHelps lower auto insurance premiums by 5–30%OE Parts Protection supports proper vehicle repairsAffiliate program for agents, brokers, body shops, and dealershipsRecurring commission model for affiliatesMemberships start at $4.99/monthAvailable nationwide, regardless of age or driving recordAbout DeductifyDeductify is a membership-based platform built to eliminate one of the biggest financial pain points in auto insurance: deductibles. By paying collision deductibles, helping drivers lower premiums, supporting OE repairs, and enabling affiliate partnerships, Deductify is redefining fairness for drivers and professionals alike.Deductify — We make auto insurance better.Website: www.deductify.com

