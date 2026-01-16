Flying saved my life

A Veteran’s journey from the skies to survival

Navy Veteran Kelly Keener has always loved seeing the world from above. His passion for flight never faded after his military years.

To keep that passion alive, Keener joined the Civil Air Patrol (CAP), a volunteer organization that provides aviation opportunities, and where his new commanding officer introduced him to Tiger Flights.

“Between CAP and Tiger Flights, I get to do lots of volunteer work as a pilot,” Keener shared.

In early 2025, Keener earned his commercial pilot certificate. By May, his medical certificate had expired—a requirement for flying. Determined to continue flying small planes for CAP and Tiger Flights, Keener asked his VA doctor at the VA Augusta Health Care System, Dr. Sravanthi Vonguru, to sign off on something called BasicMed, a short form that allows pilots to fly without a traditional Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) medical certificate. “It’s a small, simple form—could take just about three to five minutes to fill out,” Keener recalled.

A lifesaving precaution

Vonguru agreed to consider it but wanted to ensure Keener was healthy enough to fly. “I wanted to listen to the patient—what are his risk factors? How has he been doing?” she recalled. So she requested a cardiology check before signing off.

That precaution turned out to be lifesaving. Tests revealed three major blockages in Keener’s heart. Further examination uncovered an 80% blockage in his left anterior descending artery, commonly known as the ‘Widowmaker.’ Without intervention, Keener faced a life-threatening event.

“We had to send him to a computed tomography (CT) surgeon for a bypass,” Vonguru explained. Keener underwent open-heart surgery, a shocking turn for someone who thought he was healthy. “I’ve flown hang gliders, paddled whitewater—I lived in a state of denial. I thought I was healthy,” Keener admitted. “I just never went to doctors before I had to.”

Today, Keener credits his doctor, VA, and his love of flying for saving his life. “To be honest, Vonguru, VA, and my flying saved my life,” he said. For Vonguru, the outcome is deeply rewarding: “I felt really great that we did a good job as a healthcare team.”

Keener’s story underscores VA’s mission to provide the highest standard of evidence-based care for every Veteran. “Every Veteran is important,” said Vonguru. Keener, who served three years in the Navy, was surprised to learn he was eligible for VA health care. “I was honestly astounded,” he said. “We have plenty of access—every clinic is open for every Veteran.”

The skies remain his passion—but now, Keener flies with a renewed appreciation for life.

Video of Kelly Keener’s experience at Atlanta VA.

It’s never too late to apply for VA health care you’ve earned. If you are a Veteran or know a Veteran who has not yet applied for their VA health care benefits, learn how to get started.