VeritasChain Releases Open-Source Cryptographic Audit Trail for TradingView

TOKYO, JAPAN, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The VeritasChain Standards Organization ( VSO ) today announced the public release of vcp-tradingview-rta-reference, a complete open-source implementation of the VeritasChain Protocol (VCP) v1.1 for TradingView algorithmic trading systems.The reference implementation demonstrates how Pine Script strategies can generate cryptographically verifiable audit trails through a sidecar architecture, enabling third-party verification of trading decisions without trusting centralized log storage."The algorithmic trading industry faces a fundamental accountability gap," said Tokachi Kamimura, Founder and Technical Director of VSO. "Traditional logs can be edited, timestamps forged, and records deleted. VCP brings flight recorder technology to trading - every decision is cryptographically signed and tamper-evident."■ TECHNICAL IMPLEMENTATIONThe released implementation includes several key components designed for VCP v1.1 Silver Tier compliance:A Pine Script strategy template that captures trading events including order submissions, fills, and position changes, formatting them as VCP-compliant JSON payloads transmitted via TradingView webhooks.A Python FastAPI sidecar service that receives webhook events, applies RFC 8785 canonical JSON transformation, generates SHA-256 hashes, signs events with Ed25519 digital signatures, and constructs RFC 6962 compliant Merkle trees.An external anchoring service supporting OpenTimestamps, Bitcoin, and RFC 3161 timestamp authorities for independent time verification.A verification tool enabling third parties to independently validate the integrity of event chains without access to private keys.The repository includes a complete evidence pack containing 40 verified trading events with full cryptographic proofs, demonstrating successful detection of modification, deletion, and insertion attacks.■ ADDRESSING INDUSTRY TRUST CRISISThe release comes amid significant challenges in the proprietary trading industry, which saw over 80 firm closures during 2024-2025. Many failures stemmed from trust breakdowns between traders, firms, and brokers, where disputes over trading records could not be definitively resolved.VCP addresses this through its three-layer architecture. The Event Integrity Layer ensures individual events cannot be modified without detection. The Collection Integrity Layer prevents deletion or reordering of events. The External Verifiability Layer anchors cryptographic summaries to independent systems, proving data existed at specific times."When a prop firm evaluates a trader's track record, they currently have no way to cryptographically verify that the submitted logs are authentic and complete," Kamimura explained. "VCP changes this equation - verification replaces trust."■ REGULATORY ALIGNMENTThe implementation aligns with emerging regulatory requirements including the EU AI Act's logging requirements for high-risk AI systems, MiFID II RTS 25 audit trail obligations, and broader demands for algorithmic accountability.VSO has submitted the VCP specification to regulatory authorities in over 50 jurisdictions and is pursuing standardization through IETF, with draft-kamimura-scitt-vcp currently under review.■ OPEN STANDARD APPROACHVCP is developed as an open standard under the governance of VSO, a vendor-neutral standards body. The specification and reference implementations are freely available under permissive licenses, enabling adoption without vendor lock-in."Trust infrastructure must be universally accessible to be effective," said Kamimura. "A proprietary audit system would simply relocate the trust problem. Open standards eliminate this dependency."The TradingView implementation targets VCP's Silver Tier, designed for retail and semi-professional traders. VSO also provides specifications for Gold Tier covering institutional prop trading and Platinum Tier for high-frequency trading and exchanges.■ AVAILABILITYThe vcp-tradingview-rta-reference repository is available immediately at github .com/veritaschain/vcp-tradingview-rta-reference under MIT license for implementation code and CC BY 4.0 for the evidence pack.The complete VCP v1.1 specification is available at github.com/veritaschain/vcp-spec.■ ABOUT VERITASCHAIN STANDARDS ORGANIZATIONThe VeritasChain Standards Organization (VSO) is a vendor-neutral standards body dedicated to developing open protocols for cryptographic accountability in algorithmic and AI-driven systems. Operating under the principle "Verify, Don't Trust," VSO develops the VeritasChain Protocol (VCP) and related standards for tamper-evident audit trails across financial services, AI systems, and critical infrastructure.For more information, visit veritaschain.org or contact info@veritaschain.org.

