Skygaze India becomes ISRO-Registered Space Tutor

ISRO registered Space Tutor: Skygaze India Telescope Observation at GD Goenka Global School Public Stargazing Events

Skygaze India is now an official ISRO Registered Space Tutor, empowered to conduct certified space education programs, workshops, & astronomy outreach in India.

Keep exploring to learn more, learning is the key to discover the new world” — Harsh, Founder Skygaze India

DELHI, INDIA, January 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Skygaze India proudly announces its official recognition as a Registered Space Tutor of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), marking a significant milestone in the organization’s mission to make astronomy and space science accessible to students, educators, and the general public across India.The recognition, granted by the Capacity Building Programme Office (CBPO), ISRO Headquarters, empowers Skygaze India to conduct certified space education programs , workshops, observation sessions, and outreach initiatives under ISRO’s national-level framework.Since its inception, Skygaze India has been dedicated to creating engaging and experiential learning opportunities in astronomy through telescope observation sessions, school astronomy programs, corporate events, stargazing experiences, and the Skygaze Academy — an online platform offering structured astronomy learning.With ISRO’s recognition, Skygaze India will now expand its offerings to include:• ISRO-aligned space education programs• Hands-on astronomy and astrophysics programs for schools• Telescope observation camps with certified curriculum• Public engagement events promoting scientific curiositySpeaking on the achievement, Harsh Verma, Founder of Skygaze India, said: “Becoming an ISRO-recognized Space Tutor is a moment of immense pride for us. This enables us in achieving our goal of democratizing space education and bringing astronomy closer to every learner. We look forward to expanding our outreach, partnering with schools and institutions.”ISRO’s Space Tutor program is an initiative designed to support organizations committed to building scientific temperament and STEM awareness in India. Being recognized under this program positions Skygaze India among a select group of institutions trusted to deliver authentic and high-quality space education.This recognition will enable Skygaze India to:• Collaborate with schools nationwide• Host certified workshops and space science camps• Conduct training for teachers and educators• Develop learning modules aligned with ISRO’s educational goals• Strengthen public engagement with astronomy and space science

Stargazing Night at GD Goenka Global School | Event Highlights & Reactions

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.