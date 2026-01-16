Stephen Mancini Joins Operation CEO

FL, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stephen Mancini, military veteran, filmmaker, and award-winning podcast host, is set to appear on Operation CEO, a documentary-style television series spotlighting veterans who have transformed discipline, resilience, and service into purpose-driven entrepreneurial success.Operation CEO is a cinematic docu-series that honors the entrepreneurs, leaders, and innovators who once served their country and are now building businesses with purpose. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show spotlights the next chapter of America’s heroes by showcasing their resilience, discipline, and mission-driven approach to entrepreneurship. Each episode follows a veteran’s journey from service to success, revealing how the warrior mindset evolves into world-class leadership in business. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In his episode, Mancini shares how growing up in a blue-collar environment and joining the military at just 18 years old shaped his work ethic, discipline, and belief that success is earned through persistence. He breaks down why hard work never goes out of style, how learning from others helps avoid costly mistakes, and why where you start in life doesn’t determine how far you can go.“Dreams only come true if you pursue them,” said Mancini.Stephen Mancini’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.operationceotv.com/stephen-mancini

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.