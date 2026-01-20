SuperSonic POS Expands Printer Lineup With New Label, Mobile, and Promotion Printing Solutions

We expanded our printer lineup by listening to merchants and turning everyday pain points into simple, integrated solutions that work across the entire store.” — Mahdi Hussein, CEO

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuperSonic POS today announced the expansion of its printer lineup with the introduction of several new printers designed to help retailers move faster, price more accurately, and run promotions more efficiently. The new releases include dedicated printers for promotional and markdown labels, mobile shelf labeling, and desktop price updates, addressing some of the most common operational pain points in high-volume retail environments.

The expanded lineup gives merchants new tools to manage shelf pricing, promotions, and in-store execution directly within the SuperSonic POS ecosystem. Alongside these new offerings, SuperSonic POS continues to support receipt and kitchen printing, providing a complete, integrated printing solution that spans checkout, shelves, promotions, mobile workflows, and food-service operations.



Built Around Real Retailer Pain Points

SuperSonic POS expanded its printer lineup in response to direct feedback from merchants who manage frequent price changes, promotions, and high transaction volumes. Many merchants struggle with manual labeling processes, disconnected devices, or workflows that require repeated trips between the sales floor and back office.

By introducing printers designed for specific workflows, SuperSonic POS turns these everyday challenges into streamlined, integrated solutions. Each printer works directly with SuperSonic POS, reducing manual effort while improving accuracy and execution speed across the store.



NEW: Deal Printer

One of the newest additions to the lineup, the Deal Printer is purpose-built for printing promotional and markdown labels placed directly on shelves. The printer helps retailers quickly highlight discounts and promotions, making deals more visible to customers while keeping shelf pricing clear and up to date. Built for speed and reliability in high-volume retail environments, the Deal Printer integrates seamlessly with the SuperSonic POS system.

NEW: Mobile Label Printer

The Mobile Label Printer introduces portable, wireless label printing to the SuperSonic ecosystem. Designed for use throughout the store, the printer allows staff to print shelf labels directly from a mobile device or POS terminal while moving through aisles. This reduces unnecessary trips to fixed workstations and helps retailers complete price updates more efficiently.

NEW: SuperSonic Desktop Label Printer

The SuperSonic Desktop Label Printer is designed for printing updated shelf labels when prices change in the system. By producing clean, consistent labels directly from SuperSonic POS, the printer helps ensure shelf pricing accurately matches what rings up at the register, supporting pricing accuracy and compliance.

SuperSonic Receipt Printer

The SuperSonic Receipt Printer serves as the standard printer at checkout and supports more than basic receipt printing. In addition to customer receipts, the printer can produce gift card receipts, promotional messages, and other POS-driven printouts, allowing retailers to consolidate printing needs into a single device.

SuperSonic Kitchen Printer

Designed for stores that offer food service and menu-based ordering, the SuperSonic Kitchen Printer can be configured to receive orders from any SuperSonic POS terminal in the store. Whether orders are placed at a traditional register, a self-service kiosk, or a mobile POS, tickets are routed directly to the kitchen so staff can begin preparation immediately. This helps reduce delays and miscommunication while keeping kitchen workflows fast and organized. SuperSonic POS offers multiple kitchen printing options to support different operational environments.

For fast-paced food and beverage operations, the Linerless Kitchen Printer allows orders to be printed on adhesive paper that can be placed directly on cups, bags, or containers. This setup is commonly used in coffee shops and quick-service environments where speed, visibility, and minimal waste are critical.

In high-heat or industrial kitchen environments, the Impact Kitchen Printer provides reliable performance by indenting text into the paper rather than relying on heat-sensitive printing. This makes them well suited for kitchens near grills, fryers, or stoves where thermal printing may be affected by high temperatures.

For standard kitchen workflows, the Thermal Kitchen Printer offers fast, quiet printing for order tickets and prep slips. Using heat-based printing, these printers produce clear, easy-to-read tickets and are ideal for most food-service operations where temperature conditions are controlled.



Continuing to Build the Speed Retailers Need

With this expanded printer lineup, SuperSonic POS gives store owners the flexibility to choose the right tools for checkout, shelf labeling, promotions, mobile workflows, and kitchen operations, all within a single, integrated platform. The result is faster execution, fewer pricing errors, and smoother day-to-day operations.

Retailers interested in learning more about the expanded SuperSonic POS printer lineup or selecting the right configuration for their store can contact their SuperSonic representative or visit https://supersonicpos.com/.



About SuperSonic POS

SuperSonic POS is a retail technology company delivering an all-in-one point-of-sale, payments, and back-office platform built for high-volume retailers. Serving convenience stores, liquor stores, smoke shops, specialty retailers, and food-service operators, SuperSonic POS provides integrated hardware, cloud-based software, and operational tools designed to help merchants move faster, reduce errors, and operate with confidence. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, SuperSonic POS supports merchants across North America and Canada.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.