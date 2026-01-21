Best Era Revolutionizes Paralegal Training with "Para Era"

Para Era $5 Paralegal Training

Para Era is forever changing the way law firms train and up level paralegals for $5 a month.

Para Era is changing the training and development game for law firms and paralegals” — Ryan McKeen

CT, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Best Era is proud to announce the launch of Para Era, a groundbreaking training platform and community designed to fundamentally change how law firms operate. Born from the systems that propelled Attorney Ryan McKeen's law firm to three consecutive appearances on the Inc. 5000 list and his historic $100 million jury verdict, Para Era offers a "Done-With-You" training layer that turns paralegals into high-level assets.Founded by Attorney Ryan McKeen and Lead Paralegal Trainer Marisa Rua, Para Era addresses the most critical bottleneck in growing law firms: the gap between hiring talent and implementing elite performance. Para Era is for paralegals in all practice areas and for firms of all sizes.For years, law firm owners have struggled with the "Effort and Sacrifice" problem: the immense time required to train staff on complex legal workflows while simultaneously running a business. Ryan McKeen, who has nearly two decades of experience as a personal injury lawyer, recognized that while experience is valuable, "hiring for attitude and training is where the money is"."At Best Era, we understand the intricacies of law firm operations because we’ve lived them," says McKeen. "Our story began at my law firm where we achieved extraordinary results, including my landmark $100 Million verdict. This milestone wasn't just a victory for our clients, but also a testament to the power of a well-trained and team".To replicate this success for other firms, McKeen partnered with Marisa Rua, the expert behind the firm's onboarding and training systems. At her previous firm, Rua helped design comprehensive programs for all new hires. Now, she brings that expertise to Para Era to ensure every team member is equipped with the skills to excel, from onboarding to ongoing training.In the fast changing AI Era, the Best Era team leverages industry connections to stay on top of the latest technology. And teaches it to law firms across the country.Para Era offers two distinct tiers designed to meet firms where they are:1. The Elite Community ($5/Month):Recognizing that cost should never be a barrier to excellence, Best Era created a low-friction entry point. for just $5 a month, paralegals gain direct access to Marisa Rua and a community of high-performers.Zero-Risk: The model is built on high value; if the training saves a paralegal just one hour of work a year, the firm has already 10x'd its investment.Direct Access: Members can stop wasting time Googling "how-to" and get instant answers from a lead trainer.Monthly Office Hours: A real-time problem-solving space where staff can bring "messy files" and leave with a clear plan of action.2. Para Era Pro (The Playbook):For firms looking to scale, the "Para Era Pro" Training Library provides the exact documents and processes used to run an elite firm. This tier solves the training burden for owners by covering the "hard stuff," including complex liens, high-level customer service, and litigation workflows.The Template & Video Vault: Instant access to proven processes so firms don't have to reinvent the wheel.Guest "Ask Me Anything" Sessions: Opportunities for teams to learn from industry leaders, increasing their perceived likelihood of achievement and value to the firm.The launch of Para Era signals a shift in the legal industry, moving away from ad-hoc training toward structured, expert-led development. Best Era’s mission is to equip law firms with the tools and strategies they need to thrive."You've invested a lot in hiring a paralegal now will you invest in their success?" asks the Para Era team.Marisa Rua’s role is pivotal in this transition. As a seasoned professional dedicated to elevating standards in the legal field, she guides paralegals and case managers through every stage of their professional journey. Whether a paralegal is just starting out or looking to refine their practice, Para Era ensures they stop guessing and start executing.Para Era is now open for enrollment. The platform is accessible via Slack, creating a protective space for members to share pain points, seek advice, and gain knowledge. Best Era reserves this space strictly for paralegals and case managers,

