Three awardees will split $2 Million in Unlocking Elective Pay Grants through MI Healthy Climate Challenge

The Office of Climate and Energy (OCE) in the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) today announced three awardees for the second round of the MI Healthy Climate Challenge (MHC Challenge).

The MHC Challenge is a series of competitive grants designed to accelerate clean-energy deployment and unlock new investment across the state. The awardees will share a total of $2 million to help nonprofits, public institutions, and other tax-exempt entities access federal clean-energy tax credits through Elective Pay, also known as Direct Pay.

“These grants are about removing barriers,” said EGLE Director Phil Roos. “Elective Pay represents an unprecedented opportunity for Michigan’s schools, nonprofits, and local governments to save money, cut emissions, and deliver real benefits to their communities.”

The selected organizations will help drive economies of scale, provide technical assistance, and develop financial tools to ensure eligible entities can fully leverage the value of Elective Pay tax credits. Project descriptions are based on proposals submitted during application and may be refined as grant agreements are finalized. Awarded entities are:

Michigan Saves-Elective Pay Lending Program: Michigan’s statewide green bank, Michigan Saves

Michigan’s statewide green bank, Justice Climate Fund (JCF)-Michigan Elective Pay Accelerator: The national nonprofit JCF

The Michigan Schools Energy Cooperative (MISEC)-Michigan School Decarbonization Initiative: Lansing-based MISEC

“These grants don’t just fund individual projects, they build the systems that make dozens more possible,” said Alessandra Carreon, chief climate officer in the OCE. “By investing in this kind of statewide infrastructure, we’re setting Michigan up for sustained, long-term clean-energy growth.”

About Elective Pay

Elective Pay allows eligible tax-exempt entities, such as schools, local governments, houses of worship, and nonprofits, to receive certain federal clean-energy tax credits as direct cash payments. This mechanism unlocks substantial savings for projects that reduce energy costs and improve community resilience. Eligible project expenses can go toward solar installations, energy storage, geothermal systems, and electric vehicles and charging infrastructure.

Collectively, the three awardees will help Michigan organizations navigate the Elective Pay process, develop capital-ready projects, and access the financial benefits available to them. Their efforts aim to spur additional Elective Pay activity statewide by expanding technical expertise and sharing practical resources.

About the MI Healthy Climate Challenge

The MHC Challenge will continue offering grant opportunities to build momentum for clean energy initiatives across Michigan. Future competitions will focus on expanding access to green lending and advancing industrial decarbonization. While eligibility will vary by competition, the MHC Challenge is structured to support broad participation, including local governments, community lenders, schools, faith-based organizations, nonprofits, and climate solutions providers.

