EGLE announces EPA addition of Gelman plume to Superfund National Priorities List

Today, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) announced that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) officially added the Gelman dioxane plume in Ann Arbor and Scio Township to the Superfund National Priorities List (NPL). The designation allows the site to receive federal resources, including funding, technical expertise, and enhanced enforcement authority, to support long-term investigation and cleanup.

“Since I took office, I’ve been committed to protecting Michigan’s environment, ensuring generations of Michiganders can enjoy clean air, water, and land,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “Adding the Gelman plume to the National Priorities List is a meaningful step forward that strengthens the tools available to address contamination. It builds on the work we’ve done across Michigan to clean up damage caused by decades of disinvestment and strengthen clean water and environmental standards so every Michigander can have peace of mind knowing their community is safe. Let’s keep getting it done.”

“We welcome EPA’s decision to add Gelman plume to the National Priorities List and appreciate the leadership of EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin and Region 5 Administrator Anne Vogel in moving this forward,” said EGLE Director Phil Roos. “This action reflects the shared commitment at the federal, state, and local levels to address the plume, but significant work still lies ahead. Strong advocacy and partnership have brought us to this point, and we look forward to continuing our work with the community and the EPA to ensure residents are protected.”

“Today’s decision to place the Gelman Science Inc. site on the EPA’s Superfund National Priorities List marks a major milestone for the Ann Arbor community and for everyone who has worked for years to hold Gelman Sciences accountable and ensure this contamination receives the resources it deserves," said U.S. Representative Debbie Dingell. "For nearly six decades, residents, local officials, and advocates have raised concerns about the spread of the 1,4-dioxane plume and the long-term risks it poses to drinking water, public health, and the environment. I want to thank EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin and Region 5 Administrator Anne Vogel for recognizing the urgency of this issue, and for working closely with my office and the community to confirm this designation. While this designation is an important step forward, our work is far from finished. I will continue working with the EPA, state and local partners, and the community to ensure the cleanup is transparent, drinking water is safe, and public health is protected.”

The EPA’s addition of the site to the NPL marks the start of a coordinated federal-state cleanup process. EPA will lead a comprehensive assessment of the contaminated area, develop long-term remediation plans, and determine appropriate enforcement actions to address the source of contamination and protect groundwater.

The Gelman Sciences chemical facility, operating from the 1960s through the 1980s in Ann Arbor, used the industrial solvent 1,4‑dioxane, which has since contaminated groundwater beneath approximately three square miles of Ann Arbor and Scio Township. Despite early containment efforts under a 1992 consent judgment, the plume persisted. The State of Michigan asked EPA to list the site to the NPL in 2021. In 2024, the EPA proposed the site for Superfund listing. That proposal received endorsement from Governor Gretchen Whitmer, U.S. Representative Debbie Dingell, local leaders, and affected residents, leading to today’s decision.