Nuclear Engineer’s Philosophy Book Overtakes Heidegger, Debuts at #1 on Amazon

Platonic Surrealism debuts at #1 New Release in Philosophy, topping classics.

Kevin Cann’s "Platonic Surrealism" hits #1 on Amazon, bridging Neoplatonism and UAP phenomena with a practical framework for wholeness.

The goal is not to create a religion. It is to provide a 'Wholeness Interface'—a practical, non-dogmatic system for stabilizing mental health and integrating trauma without falling into cultic traps.” — Kevin Cann, Author

MODESTO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an unexpected shift on the Amazon charts this week, a new philosophy framework by a former nuclear engineer has taken the #1 New Release spot in "Free Will & Determinism Philosophy," surpassing classic texts like Martin Heidegger's Being and Time.The book, Platonic Surrealism : A Modern Framework for Meaning Beyond Science and Religion, challenges the strictly materialist worldview by integrating the rigorous logic of engineering with the "Mysterium Tremendum" of metaphysical experience.Cann, a veteran nuclear and networking engineer with over three decades of technical experience, argues that the modern "UFO" phenomenon and the ancient concept of the "Soul" are not separate mysteries, but expressions of the same recursive loop of consciousness."The goal is not to create another religion," says Cann. "It is to provide a 'Wholeness Interface'—a practical, non-dogmatic system for stabilizing mental health and integrating trauma without falling into cultic traps."Cann recently presented this framework at the Esalen Institute in December 2025, where he co-led a workshop on consciousness and transcendence with Rice University professor Jeffrey J. Kripal.The book introduces the concept of "Aplomb"—grace in the middle of the mess—as a replacement for traditional spiritual escapism. By applying systems engineering principles to the human mind, Cann offers a method for "composed participation" in reality, rather than the passive worship found in traditional religious structures.Platonic Surrealism is available now on Amazon.About the Author Kevin Cann is the founder of PlatonicSurrealism.com and a former nuclear engineer. He is the co-author of How to Think Impossibly (with Jeffrey J. Kripal) and recently taught at the Esalen Institute. His work synthesizes technical rigor with metaphysical curiosity, offering a framework for meaning that honors both science and the "Divine Play."

