WALTONEN ENGINEERING AWARDED MISSILE DEFENSE AGENCY SHIELD CONTRACT

WARREN, MI, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Waltonen Engineering, Inc. is pleased to announce it was awarded a contract for the Missile Defense Agency Scalable Homeland Innovative Enterprise Layered Defense (SHIELD) indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract with a ceiling of $151B. This contract encompasses a broad range of work areas that allows for the rapid delivery of innovative capabilities to the warfighter with increased speed and agility.Waltonen Engineering, Inc. is a leader in full service engineering and design, with a world class manufacturing facility serving the military, automotive, aerospace, and transportation markets. Founded in 1957, the company delivers innovative, high quality engineering, prototyping, and production solutions powered by advanced technologies and a culture of continuous improvement. With deep technical expertise and in-house manufacturing capabilities, Waltonen partners with customers to solve complex engineering challenges from concept through production.For more information, visit www.waltonen.com

